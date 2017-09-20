Baby’s body found in sealed containers during eviction at apartm - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Baby’s body found in sealed containers during eviction at apartment

Posted: Updated:

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Authorities are investigating after the remains of a baby were found in an apartment while a deputy was serving eviction papers, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Monday at the Fountain Hills Apartments on Chapman Road.

The baby’s remains were found in a bedroom in the third-floor apartment of a female resident who was served eviction papers before the gruesome discovery.

Fountain Inn Police Chief Keith Morton says the baby was in a sealed container inside another sealed container for an undetermined amount of time.

“It’s tragic all around,” Chief Morton said.

Morton says they are making counseling available to officers investigating the case.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Morton said police are awaiting the results of an autopsy scheduled Tuesday and continue to actively investigate the case.

“The landlord was coming down and she was just crying,” said Bianca Jackson, a resident at the complex, “I’m like, ‘Miss Reina, what’s wrong?’ And she was like ‘Bianca, there’s a dead baby up there.’”

“You could actually smell it coming down once they lifted the tops open,” Jackson said.

Fountain Inn Police Department are investigating the infant’s death, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

“It’s very sad and very difficult for officers and investigators to have to go in and do their job and determine what took place,” said Fountain Inn Police Capt. Michael Hamilton.

Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols also expressed sadness.

“It hurts real deep to see this child under this type of situation,” Nichols said.

