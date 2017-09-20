Kroger announces end of grocery waste to fight hunger - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kroger announces end of grocery waste to fight hunger

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – The Kroger Co., which donated nearly 1.3 million meals through food banks last year, says its new national effort is aimed at helping end hunger and eliminating waste across the grocery company by 2025.

Chief Executive Rodney McMullen says more than 40 percent of the food produced in the U.S. isn’t consumed and an estimated 72 billion pounds goes to landfills annually.

He says no food in their stores should be wasted and no families in those communities going hungry.

The company has requested ideas to carry out its “Zero Hunger/Zero Waste” plan.

Federal data show 12 percent of households or 41 million Americans with “food insecurity” last year, with West Virginia above the national average.

Kroger lists stores in 30 states.

