Man arrested for allegedly hitting 4-year-old with excessive force

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- West Virginia State Troopers arrested a man after troopers say he hit a 4-year-old in the face with excessive force.

Troopers with the Princeton Detachment said the incident happened around 4 Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of MedExpress in Princeton.

Trooper Reed said he happened to be in the parking lot when he saw Jonathon Russel Hale hit a child in the face with excessive force. Trooper Reed said he believes the father was trying to discipline the child but went too far.

Trooper Reed arrested Hale on the spot. Hale is charged with child abuse with injury and was taken to the Southern Regional Jail.

Hale was released from jail Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.

CPS was called and is investigating the incident. Deputies said the child is okay.