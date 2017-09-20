Police: Man Steals Burger After Slapping Victim

A man is facing charges after police say he randomly slapped a customer and then stole the man's cheeseburger before dashing away.
A family says a woman continues to poop on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, i mean we are seeing her!”
Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight.
The U.S. Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers to operate periscopes aboard its newer submarines.
What’s even more, these jeans have just sold out.
A Kentucky Power Crew ended up killing 6 venomous snakes while working on a power pole in Pike County Kentucky.
Police in Ohio arrested a man Sunday afternoon after someone complained that he was making sexual gestures while mowing a lawn.
Officers had to administer Narcan to an unresponsive man at Chuck E. Cheese’s over the weekend.
There’s a man who has been arrested by police 539 times, and he was arrested yet again on Wednesday.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Authorities are investigating after the remains of a baby were found in an apartment while a deputy was serving eviction papers.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday.
A family says a woman continues to poop on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, i mean we are seeing her!”
A woman’s complaint that a decoration piece featuring raw cotton was racially insensitive, has gone viral. Last Thursday, Daniell Rider posted a photo to Hobby Lobby’s Facebook page, featuring a decoration piece featuring cotton. “This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves,” Rider wrote ...
Two police officers revived a pregnant woman who overdosed twice within 45 minutes.
Police say an Ohio mother hit her daughter with a car as she intentionally drove onto a sidewalk and then backed over the girl's leg because she was walking to school despite being told to stay home.
Taco Bell will be phasing out drive-thru windows at hundreds of its locations and adding booze to the menu, according to a new report.
A West Virginia man, charged with sex crimes involving a juvenile, has been sentenced not to prison but to 40 years in a mental institution.
Authorities say a 61-year-old man has been arrested in Ohio after fatally shooting the father of his 3-week-old grandson while the father held the child.
