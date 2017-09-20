Deputies: Dog may have killed infant in Ohio - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Deputies: Dog may have killed infant in Ohio

Posted: Updated:

KNOX COUNTY, OH (WCMH) –Deputies say a dog may have killed an infant in Mount Vernon, Wednesday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with the assistance of the Knox County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio BCI are investigating the death of a 1-month-old child.

Deputies say the initial caller stated that a dog may have been involved in the child’s death.

Two dogs were removed from the residence by personnel of the Knox County Dog Warden’s Office. The location of the incident was not released.

Deputies continue to investigate.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Deputies: Dog may have killed infant in Ohio

    Deputies: Dog may have killed infant in Ohio

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 2:02 PM EDT2017-09-20 18:02:16 GMT

    Deputies say a dog may have killed a 1-month-old child in Ohio on Wednesday.

    Deputies say a dog may have killed a 1-month-old child in Ohio on Wednesday.

  • One Person Transported to Hospital After Car Flips Over in Accident

    One Person Transported to Hospital After Car Flips Over in Accident

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-09-20 01:27:17 GMT
    Photojournalist Chris HoltzapfelPhotojournalist Chris Holtzapfel

    SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WOWK) - One person was transported to the hospital after a serious crash in Lawrence County, OH. The accident occurred on US-52 in Lawrence County at the westbound lanes of mile marker 19 just before Solida Road. One vehicle flipped onto its top. One person was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WOWK) - One person was transported to the hospital after a serious crash in Lawrence County, OH. The accident occurred on US-52 in Lawrence County at the westbound lanes of mile marker 19 just before Solida Road. One vehicle flipped onto its top. One person was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Cancer Patient Has Vehicle Stolen, House Broken into

    Cancer Patient Has Vehicle Stolen, House Broken into

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-09-20 01:02:16 GMT
    Fayette County Sheriff's DepartmentFayette County Sheriff's Department
    FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 7:40 p.m. Monday, the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a burglary and vehicle theft incident that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. Deputies discovered that wh...
    FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 7:40 p.m. Monday, the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a burglary and vehicle theft incident that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. Deputies discovered that wh...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Baby’s body found in sealed containers during eviction at apartment

    Baby’s body found in sealed containers during eviction at apartment

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 9:17 AM EDT2017-09-20 13:17:04 GMT

    Authorities are investigating after the remains of a baby were found in an apartment while a deputy was serving eviction papers.

    Authorities are investigating after the remains of a baby were found in an apartment while a deputy was serving eviction papers.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Police searching for serial sidewalk pooper

    Police searching for serial sidewalk pooper

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-09-19 14:20:48 GMT

    A family says a woman continues to poop on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, i mean we are seeing her!” 

    A family says a woman continues to poop on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, i mean we are seeing her!” 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.