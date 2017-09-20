Deputies: Dog may have killed infant in Ohio

One Person Transported to Hospital After Car Flips Over in Accident One Person Transported to Hospital After Car Flips Over in Accident Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WOWK) - One person was transported to the hospital after a serious crash in Lawrence County, OH. The accident occurred on US-52 in Lawrence County at the westbound lanes of mile marker 19 just before Solida Road. One vehicle flipped onto its top. One person was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WOWK) - One person was transported to the hospital after a serious crash in Lawrence County, OH. The accident occurred on US-52 in Lawrence County at the westbound lanes of mile marker 19 just before Solida Road. One vehicle flipped onto its top. One person was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Cancer Patient Has Vehicle Stolen, House Broken into
Fayette County Sheriff's Department
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 7:40 p.m. Monday, the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a burglary and vehicle theft incident that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. Deputies discovered that wh...

Deputies Seek Public's Help in Armed Robbery
Logan County Sheriff's Office
OMAR, WV (WOWK) - The Logan County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at a store in Logan County. On Monday, at just after 2:15 am, Logan County Deputies received a call in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at the Little General Store in the Omar area of Logan County. Upon arrival, deputies spoke to the cashier, who stated that a male approximately 6 feet tall, slender built, wearing a dark colored...

Runways Reopens After Emergency Landing at Yeager Airport
According to Yeager Airport, after the emergency landing, the runways remained closed for around 55 minutes while the aircraft was cleared, and the runway was swept for debris. Runways have been cleared to open at this time.

One Person Injured in Kanawha County Stabbing
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a stabbing in Kanawha County. The stabbing was reported on the 5800 block of Raven Drive in the Rand area of Kanawha County around 4 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, one person was stabbed in what appears to be a domestic situation. The male subject was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. No arrests have been made. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the ca...

Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico, damages buildings
A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, cracking building facades and scattering rubble on streets in the capital on the anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The quake caused buildings to sway sickeningly in Mexico City and sent panicked office workers streaming into the streets, but the full extent of the damage was not yet clear. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.1 and was centered near the Puebla state town of Ra...

Route 2 reopens in Cabell County after crash
MGN Online
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Route 2 in Cabell County is closed due to a crash. According to dispatchers, the crash was reported on Route 2 not far from the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Station. They say a van struck a pole. Electricity is disrupted for around 300 AEP customers in that area. Expected time restoration is around 1 a.m. Tuesday. No serious injuries were reported in the crash. Dispatchers say it is not clear how long the road will be shut down. Cabell County Sher...

Capital High School Closed for Remainder of Week to Clean 60 Classrooms
MGN Online
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.