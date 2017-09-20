College football player dies after neck injury sustained during game

He sustained a serious neck injury while going in for a tackle with just over three minutes to go in the game.
A nonprofit West Virginia research group says the latest attempt by U.S. Senate Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act would cut the state's Medicaid funding by $2 billion.
A surge of parasitic sea lice is disrupting salmon farms around the world. The tiny lice attach themselves to salmon and feed on them, killing or rendering them unsuitable for dinner tables.
Officials say a football player at an Ohio college has died after being hospitalized after a game Saturday when he complained he didn't feel well.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Authorities are investigating after the remains of a baby were found in an apartment while a deputy was serving eviction papers.
A family says a woman continues to poop on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, i mean we are seeing her!”
An inmate from the Pruntytown Correctional Center has escaped, according to a press release from center officials.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday.
A woman’s complaint that a decoration piece featuring raw cotton was racially insensitive, has gone viral. Last Thursday, Daniell Rider posted a photo to Hobby Lobby’s Facebook page, featuring a decoration piece featuring cotton. “This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves,” Rider wrote ...
Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost half a million Ram heavy-duty pickups and medium-duty trucks because of the potential for engine fires.
Police say an Ohio mother hit her daughter with a car as she intentionally drove onto a sidewalk and then backed over the girl's leg because she was walking to school despite being told to stay home.
West Virginia State Troopers arrested a man after troopers say he hit a 4-year-old in the face with excessive force.
Two police officers revived a pregnant woman who overdosed twice within 45 minutes.
