College football player dies after neck injury sustained during game

Robert Grays (photo courtesy KFDX)

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/WCMH) — Robert Grays, a sophomore at Midwestern State University in Texas, died Tuesday from an injury he sustained during a football game.

“Today we mourn the loss of on of our own. Robert Grays died yesterday from critical injuries suffered in Saturday’s game,” the university released in a statement.

Grays sustained a serious neck injury while going in for a tackle with just over three minutes to go in a game against Texas A&M Kingsville.  He was initially transported to United Regional hospital in Wichita Falls before being flown to a Houston hospital Sunday.

“Robert touched many lives while attending the university, but perhaps he will be remembered best for his smile, He was an inspiration on and off the field to those around him, and he will be remembered with love and affection by his friends, classmates,coaches, and teammates,” the statement continued.

No details on funeral arrangements have been released.

