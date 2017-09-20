Prosecutor: Mom of child who died in hot car not charged - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Prosecutor: Mom of child who died in hot car not charged

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A prosecutor in southwest Ohio says the mother of a 15-month-old girl who died after she was left inside a car by her mother as the woman worked in a nearby office will not be charged in the death.
    
Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Wednesday that Sofia Aveiro's mother made a "horrible mistake." But he said there's no evidence she acted with the "heedless indifference" required by law for charges.
    
Procter & Gamble employee Karen Osorio-Martinez found her daughter motionless Aug. 23 in the parking lot of P&G offices in Mason. She made a frantic 911 call, saying her daughter was dead.
    
Fornshell says the child died of hyperthermia.
    
He says the mother was late for work and forgot she hadn't dropped Sofia at day care.

