Cops: Man Who OD'd Pushed Son Over Embankment in Stroller

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges that he endangered his 5-year-old son by overdosing on heroin and pushed the boy over a small embankment in a stroller as a result.

Butler police arrested 25-year-old Charles Brookbank on Sunday.

Witnesses say they saw Brookbank snort a white powder from a red bag before he staggered around, ran into a utility pole and some bushes before, finally, pushing the stroller over a 7-foot embankment and landing on top of it. Police say his son wasn't hurt.

Police found Brookbank unresponsive when they arrived and administered two doses of Narcan to revive him.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Brookbank, who remained in the Butler County jail on Tuesday. He faces charges including drug possession and child endangerment.

