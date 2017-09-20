Low Staff Pay and Overcrowding Trouble West Virginia Jails

More prisoners were being brought into the South Central Regional Jail Wednesday, but this and other corrections facilities in West Virginia are at the breaking point. Right now the Mountain State has 500 vacant corrections officer positions. And despite a one- dollar an hour pay raise this year, salaries here are way lower than in the surrounding states.

"We are losing, a high-turnover rate. Once we get correctional officers and jail officials that are trained, they are leaving, going across our borders to going to the federal system for higher paying jobs," said Del. Rodney Miller, (D) Boone.

Because of overcrowding conditions - and low staffing - some lawmakers are concerned about safety inside Mountain State jails and prisons.

"We as a Legislature have a Constitutional mandate to make sure that we are providing for the public safety. And making sure that we have Corrections Officers there to take care of those people when they're incarcerated," State Sen. Greg Boso, (R) Nicholas.

Since they were in session at the capitol this week, several lawmakers toured the regional corrections facilities in Kanawha County. They were led by Delegate Rodney Miller, who is the former Boone County Sheriff.

"These guys are risking their lives every day, and certainly not getting paid the value of what we expect of them for them to be able to protect us every day," said Del. Miller.

Starting pay for a correctional officers is just over 24-thousand dollars.

"Because of the critical shortage of corrections officers some lawmakers want Governor Justice to call a special session of the Legislature to deal with the problem," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.