Children found safe, suspect arrested after Columbus Amber Alert

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they have arrested a man accused of taking three kids along with a SUV from a gas station Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:34pm, Wednesday, three children were inside a 2007 blue GMC Suburban with Ohio license plate GZX5493 when it was stolen from a gas station in the 1800 block of E. Hudson Street.

Police say a woman’s ex-boyfriend stole the vehicle, and the children do not belong to him.

Police say they took 31-year-old Dustin Joseph Ray into custody on Myrtle Avenue.

All three children were found safe.