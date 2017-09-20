Abandoned House Catches Fire in Huntington

SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WOWK) - One person was transported to the hospital after a serious crash in Lawrence County, OH. The accident occurred on US-52 in Lawrence County at the westbound lanes of mile marker 19 just before Solida Road. One vehicle flipped onto its top. One person was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 7:40 p.m. Monday, the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a burglary and vehicle theft incident that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. Deputies discovered that wh...

OMAR, WV (WOWK) - The Logan County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at a store in Logan County. On Monday, at just after 2:15 am, Logan County Deputies received a call in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at the Little General Store in the Omar area of Logan County. Upon arrival, deputies spoke to the cashier, who stated that a male approximately 6 feet tall, slender built, wearing a dark colored...

According to Yeager Airport, after the emergency landing, the runways remained closed for around 55 minutes while the aircraft was cleared, and the runway was swept for debris. Runways have been cleared to open at this time.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a stabbing in Kanawha County. The stabbing was reported on the 5800 block of Raven Drive in the Rand area of Kanawha County around 4 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, one person was stabbed in what appears to be a domestic situation. The male subject was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. No arrests have been made. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the ca...