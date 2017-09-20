Abandoned House Catches Fire in Huntington - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Abandoned House Catches Fire in Huntington

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - No injuries are reported in an abandoned house fire near downtown Huntington.

The fire was reported at just after 4 p.m. on the 500 block of 5th Avenue near 6th Street.

No injuries are reported. Cabell County EMS, and Huntington Fire responded to the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

