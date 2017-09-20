West Virginia Uber Driver Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia Uber Driver Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

By Lacey Palmer, Assignment Editor
MORGANTOWN -

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) - A Morgantown Uber driver was arrested on sexual assault charges.

Ibrahim Hamid, 29, is accused of assaulting a woman in the back of a car in April, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said a woman went into the sheriff's department and said she believed she was drugged and assaulted.  The woman told deputies she normally takes Uber to get around town, but that she had no rides in her log.  However, she said she had flashes of a memory of a man with an Arabic-sounding voice on top of her in the back of a car.

The woman told deputies she found a McDonald's receipt in her trash from the night of the incident but said she had no recollection of going there.  Deputies said they located a vehicle belonging to Hamid's roommate on McDonald's surveillance.  Hamid's roommate told deputies that Hamid used his vehicle to drive for Uber that night.

Hamid told deputies he did not pick up anyone during that time and that he never saw the woman deputies showed him a picture of.

Deputies took DNA swabs from Hamid, which they said matched DNA taken from the victim in a sexual assault kit.  Deputies charged Hamid with one count of second-degree sexual assault.

