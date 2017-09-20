28 People Named in Federal Methamphetamine & Firearm Indictments - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

28 People Named in Federal Methamphetamine & Firearm Indictments

Posted: Updated:

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - Twenty-eight people were named in two indictments handed down by a federal grand jury sitting in Clarksburg in August, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A 50-count methamphetamine distribution indictment alleges that a group of individuals conspired with one another to distribute the drug in Upshur County from March 2016 to August 2017.

The methamphetamine indictment included the following people:

  • Amanda Bachman, also known as "AB," 33, of Buckhannon
  • Rocky Idleman, 38, of Clarksburg
  • Thunderbolt Whaley, 40, of French Creek
  • Cassandra Riffle, also known as "Cassie Hickman," 31, of Buckhannon
  • Melissa Masuga, 33, of Buckhannon
  • Elizabeth Golden, also known as "Liz," 42, of Buckhannon
  • Steven Harper, also known as "Skip," 39, of Buckhannon
  • Reggie McLain, 37, of Buckhannon
  • Brett Reed, 23, of Buckhannon
  • Jerry Stewart, Jr., 27, of Weston
  • Angela White, 46, of Buckhannon
  • Clarrisa Adkins, 24, of Wallace
  • Michael Woodyard, 26, of Clarksburg
  • Crystal Haggarty, 34, of Bridgeport
  • Cassie Poland, 18, of Fairmont
  • Casey Richards, 28, of Bridgeport
  • Austin Robinson, 18, of Belington

A 20-count firearms indictment alleges that a group of individuals conspired with one another to steal a large amount of firearms, sell those firearms, and barter those firearms for drugs in Upshur County from October 2016 to August 2017.

The firearms indictment included the following people:

  • Michael Lough, 32, of Buckhannon
  • Timothy Woods, 28, of French Creek
  • Lisa Knight, 24, of Upshur
  • Dustin Anderson, 23, of Buckhannon
  • Benjamin Nazelrod, 26, of Buckhannon
  • Reggie McLain, also known as "McLain," 37, of Buckhannon
  • Aaron McLain, 36, of Volga
  • Carla Jones, 55, of Volga
  • Bobby Johnson, Jr., 27, of Buckhannon
  • Roger Clem, II, also known as "Woody," 30, of Weston
  • Kimberly Warner, also known as "Kimmie," 26, of Buckhannon
  • Danielle Tanner, 22, of Glen Allen, Virginia

"This case is one more example of what can be achieved when law enforcement agencies collaborate and work together to rid our communities of illegally-obtained weapons and drugs," said Betsy Steinfeld Jividen, acting U.S. Attorney. "We will continue these efforts to prosecute those who continue to plague our state with methamphetamines and other harmful, illegal substances."

According to Special Agent in Charge Stuart Lowrey of the ATF Louisville Field Division, the roundup is the result of a "regionally- significant, armed drug-trafficking organization based in Upshur County." The 28 people not only distributed "large amounts of methamphetamine" but also "endangered the public through the illegal acquisition, use, and transfer of firearms as part of their criminal activity."

"This case is an outstanding example of the success law enforcement can have when agencies work together to protect the public we serve," Lowrey said.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.