Arson Suspected in Wirt County Fire

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
WIRT COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Fire Marshalls are investigating a suspected arson in Wirt County.

According to the The arson took place Tuesday night on Hemlock Street at the Little Kanawha Estates subdivision of Newark.

Fire crews responded to a fully-involved abandoned house fire.

This same structure had burnt several years ago and had not been lived in since.

Eastwood Fire and Elizabeth Fire responded to the scene and found the resident fully-engulfed in flames.

Defensive operations were set up to protect nearby structures.

In total, 13 firefighters fought the blaze.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's office has been contacted and arson is suspected. If you have any information on this fire please contact the fire marshals office at 1-800-233-FIRE.

