Arson Suspected in Wirt County Fire

No injuries are reported in an abandoned house fire near downtown Huntington.
Deputies say a dog may have killed a 1-month-old child in Ohio on Wednesday.
SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WOWK) - One person was transported to the hospital after a serious crash in Lawrence County, OH. The accident occurred on US-52 in Lawrence County at the westbound lanes of mile marker 19 just before Solida Road. One vehicle flipped onto its top. One person was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
According to Yeager Airport, after the emergency landing, the runways remained closed for around 55 minutes while the aircraft was cleared, and the runway was swept for debris. Runways have been cleared to open at this time.
A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, cracking building facades and scattering rubble on streets in the capital on the anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The quake caused buildings to sway sickeningly in Mexico City and sent panicked office workers streaming into the streets, but the full extent of the damage was not yet clear. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.1 and was centered near the Puebla state town of Ra...
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Authorities are investigating after the remains of a baby were found in an apartment while a deputy was serving eviction papers.
An inmate from the Pruntytown Correctional Center has escaped, according to a press release from center officials.
A family says a woman continues to poop on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, i mean we are seeing her!”
A West Virginia Uber driver was arrested on sexual assault charges.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost half a million Ram heavy-duty pickups and medium-duty trucks because of the potential for engine fires.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday.
Deputies say a dog may have killed a 1-month-old child in Ohio on Wednesday.
West Virginia State Troopers arrested a man after troopers say he hit a 4-year-old in the face with excessive force.
A woman’s complaint that a decoration piece featuring raw cotton was racially insensitive, has gone viral. Last Thursday, Daniell Rider posted a photo to Hobby Lobby’s Facebook page, featuring a decoration piece featuring cotton. “This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves,” Rider wrote ...
