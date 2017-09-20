Deputies Investigate Unusual Death in Putnam County Deputies Investigate Unusual Death in Putnam County PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is investigating an unusual death in the county. According to Putnam County's Sheriff, deputies responded to a house at Teays Villa in the Scott Depot area late Monday for a domestic call. When they arrived, a woman was found lying on the ground inside one of the homes. The Sheriff says that emergency dispatchers did not find any noticeable injuries to the woman lying on the ground at the scene. The victi... PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is investigating an unusual death in the county. According to Putnam County's Sheriff, deputies responded to a house at Teays Villa in the Scott Depot area late Monday for a domestic call. When they arrived, a woman was found lying on the ground inside one of the homes. The Sheriff says that emergency dispatchers did not find any noticeable injuries to the woman lying on the ground at the scene. The victi...

Arson Suspected in Wirt County Fire Arson Suspected in Wirt County Fire MGN Online WIRT COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Fire Marshalls are investigating a suspected arson in Wirt County. According to the The arson took place Tuesday night on Hemlock Street at the Little Kanawha Estates subdivision of Newark. Fire crews responded to a fully-involved abandoned house fire. This same structure had burnt several years ago and had not been lived in since. Eastwood Fire and Elizabeth Fire responded to the scene and found the resident fully-engulfed in flames. ...

One Person Transported to Hospital After Car Flips Over in Accident One Person Transported to Hospital After Car Flips Over in Accident Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WOWK) - One person was transported to the hospital after a serious crash in Lawrence County, OH. The accident occurred on US-52 in Lawrence County at the westbound lanes of mile marker 19 just before Solida Road. One vehicle flipped onto its top. One person was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Cancer Patient Has Vehicle Stolen, House Broken into Cancer Patient Has Vehicle Stolen, House Broken into Fayette County Sheriff's Department FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 7:40 p.m. Monday, the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a burglary and vehicle theft incident that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. Deputies discovered that wh...

Deputies Seek Public's Help in Armed Robbery Deputies Seek Public's Help in Armed Robbery Logan County Sheriff's Office OMAR, WV (WOWK) - The Logan County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at a store in Logan County. On Monday, at just after 2:15 am, Logan County Deputies received a call in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at the Little General Store in the Omar area of Logan County. Upon arrival, deputies spoke to the cashier, who stated that a male approximately 6 feet tall, slender built, wearing a dark colored...

Runways Reopens After Emergency Landing at Yeager Airport Runways Reopens After Emergency Landing at Yeager Airport According to Yeager Airport, after the emergency landing, the runways remained closed for around 55 minutes while the aircraft was cleared, and the runway was swept for debris. Runways have been cleared to open at this time.

One Person Injured in Kanawha County Stabbing One Person Injured in Kanawha County Stabbing KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a stabbing in Kanawha County. The stabbing was reported on the 5800 block of Raven Drive in the Rand area of Kanawha County around 4 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, one person was stabbed in what appears to be a domestic situation. The male subject was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. No arrests have been made. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the ca...