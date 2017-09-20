Deputies Investigate Unusual Death in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is investigating an unusual death in the county.

According to Putnam County's Sheriff, deputies responded to a house at Teays Villa in the Scott Depot area late Monday for a domestic call.

When they arrived, a woman was found lying on the ground inside one of the homes.

The Sheriff says that emergency dispatchers did not find any noticeable injuries to the woman lying on the ground at the scene.

The victim, Joni Haynes, was transported to the hospital, where workers learned she had serious internal injuries.

Haynes ended up dying from her injuries, which is believed to be caused by a lacerated liver.

The Sheriff emphasizes that the case is still preliminary.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is investigating the case, along with the State Medical Examiner's Office.