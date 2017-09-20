Stolen cat found dead, mutilated in dumpster - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Stolen cat found dead, mutilated in dumpster

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
SHORELINE, WA (WCMH) – Police in Washington are investigating after a cat that was stolen from an animal shelter was found dead and mutilated in a dumpster.

According to a Facebook post, Quixote the cat’s enclosure at Whisker City Animal Shelter was forced open sometime Tuesday. The shelter originally said they believed he was taken because someone thought he was a valuable Savannah breed.

Less than two hours later, a follow-up post was made, describing how Quixote’s body was found mutilated in a dumpster.

The news is horrifying. A neighbor heard a series of loud noises for about 15 minutes at 3:00 Am. It appears as if every bone in Quixote’s body is broken. Head crushed. Eyes pulled out. It’s horrifying. This person is walking our neighborhood. We must find him. He was likely last seen wearing that yellow poncho. PLEASE SHORELINE RESIDENTS. Did you see anything???

Shelter employees believe there was a struggle to get Quixote out of his cage, as blood was found on a blanket in the enclosure.

Shelter volunteer made a video near the dumpster where Quixote was found, warning others about what happened.

“Let people know that your cat’s not safe,” Brown said. “Someone went in the cage, took this cat out and murdered it.”

