I-64 Westbound Lanes Reopen Following Crash

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 9/20/17 @ 9:30 p.m.

All westbound lanes of I-64 have reopened following a motorcycle crash.

ORIGINAL: 9/20/17 @ 8:45 p.m. 

Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle accident on i-64 westbound near mile marker 55.

The call came in shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Dispatchers tell us that South Charleston Police and Fire Departments, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority are responding to the scene.

One lane of I-64 westbound is currently closed down.

Dispatchers did not have any information on the extent of injuries of the parties involved.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

