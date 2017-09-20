USDA Secretary Perdue Visits WV

KANAWHA COUNTY- USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue visited West Virginia on a rural American listening tour. The secretary spoke with state foresters, hosted a round-table discussion with industry leaders, and visited a reclaimed coal mine-turned-lavender farm.

Talks of labor challenges, broadband and watershed restoration were just the beginning of a busy day for Agriculture Secretary Perdue- brainstorming ways the USDA and West Virginia can better collaborate.

"We have to build on our strengths and I think that's what West Virginia is ready to do. I heard a lot of people talking about West Virginia's aligning, coming together to move forward. It's been kind of a gut-shot over the energy issue and the coal issue, but we've got to move forward and it's all about the future," Secretary Perdue told 13 News.

The secretary then visited a lavender farm on a reclaimed coal mine with the Green Mining Business Model Program. He says it's just the kind of innovation he's hoping will continue in West Virginia.

"Looking at new ideas, entrepreneurial- there's a lot of field to table kind of ideas now, value-added processing of agriculture, products that could be good," Secretary Perdue added.

The old coal mine is now home to a lavender farm. It started with grant money, but will soon generate enough cash to pay workers or lease out acreage to independent farmers.

"To show the infrastructure that we're building for sustainability, not just here within the state of West Virginia or here in Charleston but through the entire Appalachian region," Cody Richards of Green Mining Businesses Model Program explained.

Laid off coal miners and veterans have been the target market, but anyone looking to work or start a business can partner with the program. And the model is catching on across the region.

"Trying to figure out what it is that might be that savior to our mine sites, and all are finding their own little things," Richards added.