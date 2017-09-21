Crews on scene of structure fire in Charleston

Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle accident on i-64 westbound near mile marker 55. The call came in shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Dispatchers tell us that South Charleston Police and Fire Departments, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority are responding to the scene. One lane of i-64 westbound is currently closed down.
Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle accident on i-64 westbound near mile marker 55. The call came in shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Dispatchers tell us that South Charleston Police and Fire Departments, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority are responding to the scene. One lane of i-64 westbound is currently closed down.
WIRT COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Fire Marshalls are investigating a suspected arson in Wirt County. According to the The arson took place Tuesday night on Hemlock Street at the Little Kanawha Estates subdivision of Newark. Fire crews responded to a fully-involved abandoned house fire. This same structure had burnt several years ago and had not been lived in since. Eastwood Fire and Elizabeth Fire responded to the scene and found the resident fully-engulfed in flames. ...
WIRT COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Fire Marshalls are investigating a suspected arson in Wirt County. According to the The arson took place Tuesday night on Hemlock Street at the Little Kanawha Estates subdivision of Newark. Fire crews responded to a fully-involved abandoned house fire. This same structure had burnt several years ago and had not been lived in since. Eastwood Fire and Elizabeth Fire responded to the scene and found the resident fully-engulfed in flames. ...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 7:40 p.m. Monday, the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a burglary and vehicle theft incident that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. Deputies discovered that wh...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 7:40 p.m. Monday, the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a burglary and vehicle theft incident that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. Deputies discovered that wh...
No injuries are reported in an abandoned house fire near downtown Huntington.
No injuries are reported in an abandoned house fire near downtown Huntington.
Deputies say a dog may have killed a 1-month-old child in Ohio on Wednesday.
Deputies say a dog may have killed a 1-month-old child in Ohio on Wednesday.
SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WOWK) - One person was transported to the hospital after a serious crash in Lawrence County, OH. The accident occurred on US-52 in Lawrence County at the westbound lanes of mile marker 19 just before Solida Road. One vehicle flipped onto its top. One person was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WOWK) - One person was transported to the hospital after a serious crash in Lawrence County, OH. The accident occurred on US-52 in Lawrence County at the westbound lanes of mile marker 19 just before Solida Road. One vehicle flipped onto its top. One person was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
According to Yeager Airport, after the emergency landing, the runways remained closed for around 55 minutes while the aircraft was cleared, and the runway was swept for debris. Runways have been cleared to open at this time.
According to Yeager Airport, after the emergency landing, the runways remained closed for around 55 minutes while the aircraft was cleared, and the runway was swept for debris. Runways have been cleared to open at this time.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A West Virginia Uber driver was arrested on sexual assault charges.
A West Virginia Uber driver was arrested on sexual assault charges.
Twenty-eight people were named in two indictments handed down by a federal grand jury in West Virginia
Twenty-eight people were named in two indictments handed down by a federal grand jury in West Virginia
An inmate from the Pruntytown Correctional Center has escaped, according to a press release from center officials.
An inmate from the Pruntytown Correctional Center has escaped, according to a press release from center officials.
Authorities are investigating after the remains of a baby were found in an apartment while a deputy was serving eviction papers.
Authorities are investigating after the remains of a baby were found in an apartment while a deputy was serving eviction papers.
Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
More prisoners were being brought into the South Central Regional Jail Wednesday, but this and other corrections facilities in West Virginia are at the breaking point. Right now the Mountain State has 500 vacant corrections officer positions. And despite a one- dollar an hour pay raise this year, salaries here are way lower than in the surrounding states: Del. Rodney Miller, (D) Boone "We are losing, a high-turnover rate. Once we get correctional officers and jail officials that...
More prisoners were being brought into the South Central Regional Jail Wednesday, but this and other corrections facilities in West Virginia are at the breaking point. Right now the Mountain State has 500 vacant corrections officer positions. And despite a one- dollar an hour pay raise this year, salaries here are way lower than in the surrounding states: Del. Rodney Miller, (D) Boone "We are losing, a high-turnover rate. Once we get correctional officers and jail officials that...
Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle accident on i-64 westbound near mile marker 55. The call came in shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Dispatchers tell us that South Charleston Police and Fire Departments, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority are responding to the scene. One lane of i-64 westbound is currently closed down.
Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle accident on i-64 westbound near mile marker 55. The call came in shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Dispatchers tell us that South Charleston Police and Fire Departments, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority are responding to the scene. One lane of i-64 westbound is currently closed down.
A heartbreaking viral Facebook post describes the interaction between a little boy and a man who lost his grandson days earlier.
A heartbreaking viral Facebook post describes the interaction between a little boy and a man who lost his grandson days earlier.