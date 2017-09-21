Crews on scene of structure fire in Charleston

Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle accident on i-64 westbound near mile marker 55. The call came in shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Dispatchers tell us that South Charleston Police and Fire Departments, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority are responding to the scene. One lane of i-64 westbound is currently closed down.

WIRT COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Fire Marshalls are investigating a suspected arson in Wirt County. According to the The arson took place Tuesday night on Hemlock Street at the Little Kanawha Estates subdivision of Newark. Fire crews responded to a fully-involved abandoned house fire. This same structure had burnt several years ago and had not been lived in since. Eastwood Fire and Elizabeth Fire responded to the scene and found the resident fully-engulfed in flames. ...

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 7:40 p.m. Monday, the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a burglary and vehicle theft incident that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. Deputies discovered that wh...

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is investigating an unusual death in the county. According to Putnam County's Sheriff, deputies responded to a house at Teays Villa in the Scott Depot area late Monday for a domestic call. When they arrived, a woman was found lying on the ground inside one of the homes. The Sheriff says that emergency dispatchers did not find any noticeable injuries to the woman lying on the ground at the scene. The victi...