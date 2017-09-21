Man Arrested After Leading Police on Multi-County Chase, Ramming - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Arrested After Leading Police on Multi-County Chase, Ramming Police Cruiser

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Tony Meade Tony Meade

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One man has been arrested after a pursuit, in which a man struck a police cruiser. 

According to a release, on Wednesday night, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a request from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department about needing assistance in a vehicle pursuit crossing into Logan County involving a small white truck.

Deputies were advised that the person driving this truck had been involved in a domestic incident with shots fired in Mingo County.

The pursuit continued through the Mudfork area on Route 5 in Logan County, involving deputies from both Mingo and Logan County Sheriff Departments. 

One of the Logan County deputies positioned his cruiser in the eastbound  shoulder with blue lights activated to warn oncoming traffic.

The suspect’s vehicle came up upon this deputy’s cruiser and attempted to stop immediately and turn around and attempt to travel westbound in the other direction.

The suspect then rammed his vehicle into a Mingo County deputy cruiser.

While the Logan County deputy was driving toward the suspect’s truck he observed him reaching around inside his truck and the Logan County Deputy assisted with disabling the truck from moving because he was fearful that the suspect was reaching for a firearm.

The suspect was given commands to exit the vehicle by the Logan County deputy, in which he did not comply.

The Logan County deputy opened the driver’s side door and then removed the suspect from the truck.

The suspect continued to disobey the deputy’s commands to stop resisting in which he was taken to the ground. The suspect continued to not comply and began tugging at the deputy’s belt near his gun.

Deputies along with a Logan City Police Officer who had arrived on scene were then able to handcuff the suspect.

Deputies searched the suspect person and found a small bag of a crystal-like substance which is believed to be crystal methamphetamine. Also, while searching the suspect’s vehicle, deputies found a High Point .45 caliber pistol that was located tucked into the seat near where the driver (suspect) was sitting.

Deputies also observed that suspect’s breath smelled of an alcoholic beverage odor.

The arrested man is identified to be Tony Meade, 37 years of age, from Dingess, WV.

Sheriff Sonya Porter says Meade was arrested for:

  • Fleeing DUI
  • DUI with Bodily Injury
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Driving Suspended
  • Two Counts of Destruction of Property
  • Obstructing an Officer
  • Left of Center
  • No Insurance
  • Battery on an Officer

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is involving in the investigation of the incident that occurred in Mingo County.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Stolen cat found dead, mutilated in dumpster

    Stolen cat found dead, mutilated in dumpster

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-09-21 00:55:28 GMT
    SHORELINE, WA (WCMH) – Police in Washington are investigating after a cat that was stolen from an animal shelter was found dead and mutilated in a dumpster. According to a Facebook post, Quixote the cat’s enclosure at Whisker City Animal Shelter was forced open sometime Tuesday. The shelter originally said they believed he was taken because someone thought he was a valuable Savannah breed. Less than two hours later, a follow-up post was made, describing ho...
    SHORELINE, WA (WCMH) – Police in Washington are investigating after a cat that was stolen from an animal shelter was found dead and mutilated in a dumpster. According to a Facebook post, Quixote the cat’s enclosure at Whisker City Animal Shelter was forced open sometime Tuesday. The shelter originally said they believed he was taken because someone thought he was a valuable Savannah breed. Less than two hours later, a follow-up post was made, describing ho...

  • West Virginia Uber Driver Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

    West Virginia Uber Driver Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:10:35 GMT

    A West Virginia Uber driver was arrested on sexual assault charges.

    A West Virginia Uber driver was arrested on sexual assault charges.

  • 28 People Named in Federal Methamphetamine & Firearm Indictments

    28 People Named in Federal Methamphetamine & Firearm Indictments

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:15:00 GMT

    Twenty-eight people were named in two indictments handed down by a federal grand jury in West Virginia

    Twenty-eight people were named in two indictments handed down by a federal grand jury in West Virginia

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.