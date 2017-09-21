Man Arrested After Leading Police on Multi-County Chase, Ramming Police Cruiser

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One man has been arrested after a pursuit, in which a man struck a police cruiser. According to a release, on Wednesday night, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a request from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department about needing assistance in a vehicle pursuit crossing into Logan County involving a small white truck. Deputies were advised that the person driving this truck had been involved in a domestic incident with sh...
Twenty-eight people were named in two indictments handed down by a federal grand jury in West Virginia
A West Virginia Uber driver was arrested on sexual assault charges.
Police say they have arrested a man accused of taking three kids along with a SUV from a gas station Wednesday afternoon.
Two former Boone County school board members have been indicted for accepting gifts while being on the school board.
A man has been jailed on charges that he endangered his 5-year-old son by overdosing on heroin and pushed the boy over an embankment in a stroller as a result.
A prosecutor in Ohio says the mother of a 15-month-old girl who died after she was left inside a car by her mother as the woman worked in a nearby office will not be charged in the death.
A Kentucky judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the state's ban on marijuana for medical purposes.
West Virginia State Troopers arrested a man after troopers say he hit a 4-year-old in the face with excessive force.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A West Virginia Uber driver was arrested on sexual assault charges.
Twenty-eight people were named in two indictments handed down by a federal grand jury in West Virginia
An inmate from the Pruntytown Correctional Center has escaped, according to a press release from center officials.
Authorities are investigating after the remains of a baby were found in an apartment while a deputy was serving eviction papers.
More prisoners were being brought into the South Central Regional Jail Wednesday, but this and other corrections facilities in West Virginia are at the breaking point. Right now the Mountain State has 500 vacant corrections officer positions. And despite a one- dollar an hour pay raise this year, salaries here are way lower than in the surrounding states: Del. Rodney Miller, (D) Boone "We are losing, a high-turnover rate. Once we get correctional officers and jail officials that...
Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle accident on i-64 westbound near mile marker 55. The call came in shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Dispatchers tell us that South Charleston Police and Fire Departments, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority are responding to the scene. One lane of i-64 westbound is currently closed down.
A nationwide Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old North Carolina girl who was taken by her parents, according to deputies.
