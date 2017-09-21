Man Arrested After Leading Police on Multi-County Chase, Ramming Police Cruiser

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One man has been arrested after a pursuit, in which a man struck a police cruiser.

According to a release, on Wednesday night, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a request from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department about needing assistance in a vehicle pursuit crossing into Logan County involving a small white truck.

Deputies were advised that the person driving this truck had been involved in a domestic incident with shots fired in Mingo County.

The pursuit continued through the Mudfork area on Route 5 in Logan County, involving deputies from both Mingo and Logan County Sheriff Departments.

One of the Logan County deputies positioned his cruiser in the eastbound shoulder with blue lights activated to warn oncoming traffic.

The suspect’s vehicle came up upon this deputy’s cruiser and attempted to stop immediately and turn around and attempt to travel westbound in the other direction.

The suspect then rammed his vehicle into a Mingo County deputy cruiser.

While the Logan County deputy was driving toward the suspect’s truck he observed him reaching around inside his truck and the Logan County Deputy assisted with disabling the truck from moving because he was fearful that the suspect was reaching for a firearm.

The suspect was given commands to exit the vehicle by the Logan County deputy, in which he did not comply.

The Logan County deputy opened the driver’s side door and then removed the suspect from the truck.

The suspect continued to disobey the deputy’s commands to stop resisting in which he was taken to the ground. The suspect continued to not comply and began tugging at the deputy’s belt near his gun.

Deputies along with a Logan City Police Officer who had arrived on scene were then able to handcuff the suspect.

Deputies searched the suspect person and found a small bag of a crystal-like substance which is believed to be crystal methamphetamine. Also, while searching the suspect’s vehicle, deputies found a High Point .45 caliber pistol that was located tucked into the seat near where the driver (suspect) was sitting.

Deputies also observed that suspect’s breath smelled of an alcoholic beverage odor.

The arrested man is identified to be Tony Meade, 37 years of age, from Dingess, WV.

Sheriff Sonya Porter says Meade was arrested for:

Fleeing DUI

DUI with Bodily Injury

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Driving Suspended

Two Counts of Destruction of Property

Obstructing an Officer

Left of Center

No Insurance

Battery on an Officer

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is involving in the investigation of the incident that occurred in Mingo County.