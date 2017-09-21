Police Find Vehicle of Woman Found Dead in Kanawha River

The Charleston Police Department says that they have located and recovered the vehicle of Anna Ranson, whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
The Charleston Police Department says that they have located and recovered the vehicle of Anna Ranson, whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
The National Hurricane Center says Maria has regained strength and become a hurricane once again as it lingers off the coast of North Carolina.
The National Hurricane Center says Maria has regained strength and become a hurricane once again as it lingers off the coast of North Carolina.
A mother says her 4-year-old son has died days after choking on a meatball at his elementary school.
A mother says her 4-year-old son has died days after choking on a meatball at his elementary school.
Investigations are underway on two Outer Banks beaches where potential unexploded ordnance washed ashore Monday morning.
Investigations are underway on two Outer Banks beaches where potential unexploded ordnance washed ashore Monday morning.
Ohio police say a truck veered off a road and plowed into a woman and the stroller she was pushing, killing her 1-year-old son and leaving the mother hospitalized in critical condition.
Ohio police say a truck veered off a road and plowed into a woman and the stroller she was pushing, killing her 1-year-old son and leaving the mother hospitalized in critical condition.
A sheriff’s office says a piece of farm equipment ran over a 3-year-old boy in Ohio and killed him.
A sheriff’s office says a piece of farm equipment ran over a 3-year-old boy in Ohio and killed him.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One lane of Lens Creek Road is shut down in eastern Kanawha County after a crash Monday evening. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Lens Creek Road near Laramie Lane in Hernshaw. Dispatchers say that the driver struck a power pole and took off. No other passengers were inside the vehicle. Approximately 400 AEP customers are without power as a result of the crash. Power restoration is expected around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Marmet Fire and the Kanawha C...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One lane of Lens Creek Road is shut down in eastern Kanawha County after a crash Monday evening. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Lens Creek Road near Laramie Lane in Hernshaw. Dispatchers say that the driver struck a power pole and took off. No other passengers were inside the vehicle. Approximately 400 AEP customers are without power as a result of the crash. Power restoration is expected around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Marmet Fire and the Kanawha C...
Police say a 2-year-old boy has accidentally killed his father while playing with a gun. The shooting happened while the boy was handling the firearm in a bed where his father was sleeping.
Police say a 2-year-old boy has accidentally killed his father while playing with a gun. The shooting happened while the boy was handling the firearm in a bed where his father was sleeping.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
A mother says her 4-year-old son has died days after choking on a meatball at his elementary school.
A mother says her 4-year-old son has died days after choking on a meatball at his elementary school.
A leading purveyor of fake news in the 2016 presidential election was discovered dead in his bed.
A leading purveyor of fake news in the 2016 presidential election was discovered dead in his bed.
Police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.
Police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
Investigations are underway on two Outer Banks beaches where potential unexploded ordnance washed ashore Monday morning.
Investigations are underway on two Outer Banks beaches where potential unexploded ordnance washed ashore Monday morning.