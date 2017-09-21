Police Find Vehicle of Woman Found Dead in Kanawha River

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE: 9/27/2017 12:30 p.m.

The Charleston Police Department says that they have located and recovered the vehicle of Anna Ranson, whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.

UPDATE: 9/26/2017 1:50 p.m.

Police are searching for the vehicle of Anna Ranson, whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.

According to a release, investigators with the Charleston Police Department are searching for a black 2014 Ford Focus with West Virginia Registration 4YG707.

Police believe Ranson was in the Charleston West Side area on September 20th, 2017, the night before her body was recovered.

The vehicle was last seen being driven by Ranson in the Saint Albans and Charleston West Side areas.

If you have any information regarding the location of the vehicle, you're asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480.

UPDATE: 9/22/17 @ 7:30 p.m.

A body found in the Kanawha River has been identified.

The body of 32-year-old Anna Ranson was recovered near Blaine Island in the Kanawha River near South Charleston.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: 9/21/17 @ 4:15 p.m.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - South Charleston Police continue to investigate a body found in the Kanawha River.

The body was found in the Kanawha River near Blaine Island.

The Charleston Fire Department and South Charleston Fire Department assisted with recovering the body from the river.

The West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the South Charleston Police Department are investigating the incident.

The South Charleston Police Department confirms that the body recovered was a female.

The female’s identity has not been confirmed, and anyone with any possible information about the female’s identity is urged to contact the South Charleston Police Department at 304-744-5951.

ORIGINAL: 9/21/17 @ 1 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River.

The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers.

South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident.

No other details are available at this time.

