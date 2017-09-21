Police search for vehicle of dead woman found in Kanawha River

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Ohio police say a truck veered off a road and plowed into a woman and the stroller she was pushing, killing her 1-year-old son and leaving the mother hospitalized in critical condition.
A sheriff’s office says a piece of farm equipment ran over a 3-year-old boy in Ohio and killed him.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One lane of Lens Creek Road is shut down in eastern Kanawha County after a crash Monday evening. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Lens Creek Road near Laramie Lane in Hernshaw. Dispatchers say that the driver struck a power pole and took off. No other passengers were inside the vehicle. Approximately 400 AEP customers are without power as a result of the crash. Power restoration is expected around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Marmet Fire and the Kanawha C...
Police say a 2-year-old boy has accidentally killed his father while playing with a gun. The shooting happened while the boy was handling the firearm in a bed where his father was sleeping.
Police say an Ohio two-year-old is dead after being struck by a vehicle while playing in the driveway.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.
A man has been arrested in Man, West Virginia after being stopped while riding an ATV.
Officials say a police dog died while pursuing suspects in the abduction of a 1-year-old child. Police say the 7-year-old male Belgian Malinois and shepherd mix named Dino collapsed Monday night while pursuing suspects who fled a vehicle.
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five to 25 years in prison in the death of his infant son.
