Woman's Body Found in Kanawha River Idenitified

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 9/22/17 @ 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A body found in the Kanawha River has been identified.

The body of 32-year-old Anna Ranson was recovered near Blaine Island in the Kanawha River near South Charleston.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: 9/21/17 @ 4:15 p.m.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - South Charleston Police continue to investigate a body found in the Kanawha River.

The body was found in the Kanawha River near Blaine Island.

The Charleston Fire Department and South Charleston Fire Department assisted with recovering the body from the river.

The West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the South Charleston Police Department are investigating the incident.

The South Charleston Police Department confirms that the body recovered was a female.

The female’s identity has not been confirmed, and anyone with any possible information about the female’s identity is urged to contact the South Charleston Police Department at 304-744-5951.

ORIGINAL: 9/21/17 @ 1 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River.

The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers.

South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident.

No other details are available at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

