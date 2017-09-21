‘End of the world’ on Sept. 23? NASA says don’t count on it - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

‘End of the world’ on Sept. 23? NASA says don’t count on it

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Courtesy NASA Courtesy NASA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The end of the world is said to be coming on Saturday, but don’t cancel your plans just yet.

According to the Washington Post, David Meade, a Christian numerologist and self-described “researcher,” claims doomsday is coming.

Meade said the Bible’s Book of Revelation describes Sept. 23 as the day a series of catastrophic events begin. And as a result of those events, “a major part of the world will not be the same.”

Meade believes the great change in our world will come after the arrival of a mythical planet called Nibiru, which is said to be heading toward Earth.

video published by UNSEALED, known as an evangelical Christian publication, explains the fate that is to come.

The video has been viewed over 3 million times — leaving lots of people questioning whether his claim is real or not.

NASA’s senior scientist David Morrison debunked the apocalyptic claim. The planet is famous in conspiracy circles, but NASA astronomers said it doesn’t exist.

Morrison said if it did exist, we would have seen it by now.

“It would be bright,” Morrison told the Washington Post. “It would be easily visible to the naked eye.”

So despite multiple conspiracy theories over the years, NASA said Nibiru still does not exist, and it is not heading toward Earth.

Don’t fret, Sunday Funday will come once again.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • ‘He can’t hear you!’: Deaf man killed by police as neighbors scream

    ‘He can’t hear you!’: Deaf man killed by police as neighbors scream

    Thursday, September 21 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-09-22 02:19:55 GMT
    Magdiel Sanchez (Courtesy: Sanchez family via AP)Magdiel Sanchez (Courtesy: Sanchez family via AP)
    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police officers who opened fire on a man in front of his home as he approached them holding a metal pipe didn’t hear witnesses yelling that he was deaf, a department official said Wednesday. Magdiel Sanchez, 35, wasn’t obeying the officers’ commands before one shot him with a gun and the other with a Taser on Tuesday night, police Capt. Bo Mathews said at a news conference. He said witnesses were yelling “he can’t...
    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police officers who opened fire on a man in front of his home as he approached them holding a metal pipe didn’t hear witnesses yelling that he was deaf, a department official said Wednesday. Magdiel Sanchez, 35, wasn’t obeying the officers’ commands before one shot him with a gun and the other with a Taser on Tuesday night, police Capt. Bo Mathews said at a news conference. He said witnesses were yelling “he can’t...

  • Teacher accused of sleeping with 4 teen students, 2 in same night

    Teacher accused of sleeping with 4 teen students, 2 in same night

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-09-22 01:50:39 GMT
    JONESBORO, AR (KTAL) – A former high school teacher in northeast Arkansas is accused of having a sexual relationship with four students, including two in one night. KAIT reports Jessie Lorene Goline, 25, is charged with first-degree sexual assault. The reported acts happened between January and April of 2016. Court documents say the relationship began with the teacher sending texts to the students “which became more and more sexual in nature.” One victim said...
    JONESBORO, AR (KTAL) – A former high school teacher in northeast Arkansas is accused of having a sexual relationship with four students, including two in one night. KAIT reports Jessie Lorene Goline, 25, is charged with first-degree sexual assault. The reported acts happened between January and April of 2016. Court documents say the relationship began with the teacher sending texts to the students “which became more and more sexual in nature.” One victim said...

  • ‘End of the world’ on Sept. 23? NASA says don’t count on it

    ‘End of the world’ on Sept. 23? NASA says don’t count on it

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:12 PM EDT2017-09-22 01:12:34 GMT
    Courtesy NASACourtesy NASA
    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The end of the world is said to be coming on Saturday, but don’t cancel your plans just yet. According to the Washington Post, David Meade, a Christian numerologist and self-described “researcher,” claims doomsday is coming. Meade said the Bible’s Book of Revelation describes Sept. 23 as the day a series of catastrophic events begin. And as a result of those events, “a major part of the world will not be the same.” ...
    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The end of the world is said to be coming on Saturday, but don’t cancel your plans just yet. According to the Washington Post, David Meade, a Christian numerologist and self-described “researcher,” claims doomsday is coming. Meade said the Bible’s Book of Revelation describes Sept. 23 as the day a series of catastrophic events begin. And as a result of those events, “a major part of the world will not be the same.” ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Person Killed in Tractor Accident

    One Person Killed in Tractor Accident

    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-09-21 18:18:40 GMT
    LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a tractor accident in Lincoln County. According to dispatchers, the fatal tractor accident occurred at Flat Creek near the Alkol area of Lincoln County. No details are available in regards to how the accident occurred, as well as the identity on who was killed.  Several volunteer fire departments from the area, as well as the Lincoln County and Boone County EMS units responded. We will provide more information on th...
    LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a tractor accident in Lincoln County. According to dispatchers, the fatal tractor accident occurred at Flat Creek near the Alkol area of Lincoln County. No details are available in regards to how the accident occurred, as well as the identity on who was killed.  Several volunteer fire departments from the area, as well as the Lincoln County and Boone County EMS units responded. We will provide more information on th...

  • Stolen cat found dead, mutilated in dumpster

    Stolen cat found dead, mutilated in dumpster

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-09-21 00:55:28 GMT
    SHORELINE, WA (WCMH) – Police in Washington are investigating after a cat that was stolen from an animal shelter was found dead and mutilated in a dumpster. According to a Facebook post, Quixote the cat’s enclosure at Whisker City Animal Shelter was forced open sometime Tuesday. The shelter originally said they believed he was taken because someone thought he was a valuable Savannah breed. Less than two hours later, a follow-up post was made, describing ho...
    SHORELINE, WA (WCMH) – Police in Washington are investigating after a cat that was stolen from an animal shelter was found dead and mutilated in a dumpster. According to a Facebook post, Quixote the cat’s enclosure at Whisker City Animal Shelter was forced open sometime Tuesday. The shelter originally said they believed he was taken because someone thought he was a valuable Savannah breed. Less than two hours later, a follow-up post was made, describing ho...

  • West Virginia Uber Driver Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

    West Virginia Uber Driver Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:10:35 GMT

    A West Virginia Uber driver was arrested on sexual assault charges.

    A West Virginia Uber driver was arrested on sexual assault charges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.