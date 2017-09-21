One Person Killed in Tractor Accident

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a tractor accident in Lincoln County.

According to dispatchers, the fatal tractor accident occurred at Flat Creek near the Alkol area of Lincoln County.

No details are available in regards to how the accident occurred, as well as the identity on who was killed.

Several volunteer fire departments from the area, as well as the Lincoln County and Boone County EMS units responded.

