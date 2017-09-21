One Person Killed in Tractor Accident - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Person Killed in Tractor Accident

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a tractor accident in Lincoln County.

According to dispatchers, the fatal tractor accident occurred at Flat Creek near the Alkol area of Lincoln County.

No details are available in regards to how the accident occurred, as well as the identity on who was killed. 

Several volunteer fire departments from the area, as well as the Lincoln County and Boone County EMS units responded.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • One Person Killed in Tractor Accident

    One Person Killed in Tractor Accident

    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-09-21 18:18:40 GMT
    LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a tractor accident in Lincoln County. According to dispatchers, the fatal tractor accident occurred at Flat Creek near the Alkol area of Lincoln County. No details are available in regards to how the accident occurred, as well as the identity on who was killed.  Several volunteer fire departments from the area, as well as the Lincoln County and Boone County EMS units responded. We will provide more information on th...
    LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a tractor accident in Lincoln County. According to dispatchers, the fatal tractor accident occurred at Flat Creek near the Alkol area of Lincoln County. No details are available in regards to how the accident occurred, as well as the identity on who was killed.  Several volunteer fire departments from the area, as well as the Lincoln County and Boone County EMS units responded. We will provide more information on th...

  • Body Found in Kanawha River

    Body Found in Kanawha River

    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:57 PM EDT2017-09-21 16:57:36 GMT
    Photojournalist Randy McKinneyPhotojournalist Randy McKinney

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Crews on scene of structure fire in Kanawha County

    Crews on scene of structure fire in Kanawha County

    Thursday, September 21 2017 5:18 AM EDT2017-09-21 09:18:12 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Stolen cat found dead, mutilated in dumpster

    Stolen cat found dead, mutilated in dumpster

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-09-21 00:55:28 GMT
    SHORELINE, WA (WCMH) – Police in Washington are investigating after a cat that was stolen from an animal shelter was found dead and mutilated in a dumpster. According to a Facebook post, Quixote the cat’s enclosure at Whisker City Animal Shelter was forced open sometime Tuesday. The shelter originally said they believed he was taken because someone thought he was a valuable Savannah breed. Less than two hours later, a follow-up post was made, describing ho...
    SHORELINE, WA (WCMH) – Police in Washington are investigating after a cat that was stolen from an animal shelter was found dead and mutilated in a dumpster. According to a Facebook post, Quixote the cat’s enclosure at Whisker City Animal Shelter was forced open sometime Tuesday. The shelter originally said they believed he was taken because someone thought he was a valuable Savannah breed. Less than two hours later, a follow-up post was made, describing ho...

  • West Virginia Uber Driver Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

    West Virginia Uber Driver Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:10:35 GMT

    A West Virginia Uber driver was arrested on sexual assault charges.

    A West Virginia Uber driver was arrested on sexual assault charges.

  • 28 People Named in Federal Methamphetamine & Firearm Indictments

    28 People Named in Federal Methamphetamine & Firearm Indictments

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:15:00 GMT

    Twenty-eight people were named in two indictments handed down by a federal grand jury in West Virginia

    Twenty-eight people were named in two indictments handed down by a federal grand jury in West Virginia

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.