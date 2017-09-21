Counter-Drug Operations Result in Several Arrests in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department conducted three counter-drug operations on Wednesday that resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, firearms and cash.

The first operation was in connection with the Police Department’s Overdose Initiative.

Investigators from the Patrol Bureau obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 700 block of 16th Street West. The search yielded a firearm, drug packaging materials and a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Johnny Lee Belcher Jr., 33, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Sherri Lynn Belcher, 32, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

The residence was issued a “do not occupy” order by the City of Huntington’s Code Enforcement Unit because of unsafe living conditions.

While executing the warrant at the residence in the 700 block of 16th Street West, officers observed drug activity at nearby residence in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. A search warrant was obtained and while it was being executed, an armed suspect attempted to flee the location.

Heroin and material indicating drug distribution was recovered from the residence. Two firearms were also seized.

James Jamar Williams, 38 of Irvington, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with fleeing, being a prohibited person in possession of firearms, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Tracey Gibson, 62, of Huntington, and Cecil Monroe Bowman, 63, of Huntington, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Paul Thomas Brown, 43, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.

A third and unrelated search warrant was executed by the Police Department’s SWAT Team in the 800 block of 18th Street.

Crack cocaine, eight firearms, including two that were stolen, and $7,500 in cash were seized. Animal control officers removed a dog from the residence. Arrests in this case are pending.