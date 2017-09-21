Two Local Middle Schools to "Adopt" Texas School Damaged by Floods

A heartbreaking viral Facebook post describes the interaction between a little boy and a man who lost his grandson days earlier.
The Kroger Co., which donated nearly 1.3 million meals through food banks last year, says its new national effort is aimed at helping end hunger and eliminating waste across the grocery company by 2025.
Unemployment rates increased in 49 of West Virginia's 55 counties in August.
A volunteer firefighter in Ohio suspended after a Facebook post in which he allegedly indicated he would save a dog from a burning building before a black person has resigned.
This weekend dozens are helping raise money for little Kyler. This brave 2 years old, is battling kidney cancer.
A woman’s complaint that a decoration piece featuring raw cotton was racially insensitive, has gone viral. Last Thursday, Daniell Rider posted a photo to Hobby Lobby’s Facebook page, featuring a decoration piece featuring cotton. “This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves,” Rider wrote ...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.
The Putnam County Board of Education has voted to suspend a former principal who was rehired as a teacher this year. He was charged last month with driving under the influence.
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia is investigating an alleged incident that involved a Clay County school bus driver’s making "homophobic remarks."
State education officials say West Virginia's high school juniors will start taking the SAT as their standardized college entrance exam starting next spring.
The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A West Virginia Uber driver was arrested on sexual assault charges.
Twenty-eight people were named in two indictments handed down by a federal grand jury in West Virginia
An inmate from the Pruntytown Correctional Center has escaped, according to a press release from center officials.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Authorities are investigating after the remains of a baby were found in an apartment while a deputy was serving eviction papers.
