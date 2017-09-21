Update: Two Local Middle Schools Team Up to Raise Over $10,000 f - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Two Local Middle Schools Team Up to Raise Over $10,000 for Harvey Relief

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Rockport Middle School in Texas received heavy damage due to Harvey flooding

UPDATE STORY: 10/23/17

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Andrew Jackson Middle School (AJMS) and Elkview Middle School (EMS) joined together to “adopt” Rockport Fulton Middle School in Rockport, Texas to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Rockport Middle School sustained heavy damage during Hurricane Harvey and is currently closed to students.

As part of the “adoption,” AJMS and EMS agreed to raise money for the Texas school to donate for whatever will help the school get back on its feet.

The schools have announced that they raised $11,935.63 that will be sent to Rockport Fulton Middle School.

The adoption is in response to the outpouring of support that was received by Elkview Middle School and other KCS schools after the June 2016 flooding.

ORIGINAL STORY: 09/21/17

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Andrew Jackson Middle School and Elkview Middle School have joined together to “adopt” a Texas school to raise money.

According to a release from Kanawha County Schools, the two schools have "adopted" Rockport Fulton Middle School in Rockport, Texas.

Rockport Middle School sustained heavy damage during Hurricane Harvey and is currently closed to students.

As part of the “adoption,” AJMS and EMS have agreed to raise money for the Texas school to donate for whatever will help the school get back on its feet.

The adoption is in response to the outpouring of support that was received by Elkview Middle School and other KCS schools after the June 2016 flooding.

AJMS and EMS will be conducting fundraising activities including:

  • Hats for Hurricane Relief on Fridays
  • A 5K Color Run/Walk for AJMS students on September 29
  • Change Drives through Oct. 13

In order to understand and learn more about hurricanes, both KCS middle schools will also engage in Project Based Learning (PBL) activities to help students understand hurricanes, how they form, how much damage they can bring, and the effects of flooding and damage following the storm.

Community members wishing to support Rockport Fulton Middle School through the schools’ efforts can contact AJMS or EMS directly.  

