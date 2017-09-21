That’s so rad! Here’s how to trigger Facebook’s latest Easter egg

A heartbreaking viral Facebook post describes the interaction between a little boy and a man who lost his grandson days earlier.
The Kroger Co., which donated nearly 1.3 million meals through food banks last year, says its new national effort is aimed at helping end hunger and eliminating waste across the grocery company by 2025.
Unemployment rates increased in 49 of West Virginia's 55 counties in August.
A volunteer firefighter in Ohio suspended after a Facebook post in which he allegedly indicated he would save a dog from a burning building before a black person has resigned.
This weekend dozens are helping raise money for little Kyler. This brave 2 years old, is battling kidney cancer.
A woman’s complaint that a decoration piece featuring raw cotton was racially insensitive, has gone viral. Last Thursday, Daniell Rider posted a photo to Hobby Lobby’s Facebook page, featuring a decoration piece featuring cotton. “This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves,” Rider wrote ...
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A West Virginia Uber driver was arrested on sexual assault charges.
Twenty-eight people were named in two indictments handed down by a federal grand jury in West Virginia
An inmate from the Pruntytown Correctional Center has escaped, according to a press release from center officials.
Authorities are investigating after the remains of a baby were found in an apartment while a deputy was serving eviction papers.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
More prisoners were being brought into the South Central Regional Jail Wednesday, but this and other corrections facilities in West Virginia are at the breaking point. Right now the Mountain State has 500 vacant corrections officer positions. And despite a one- dollar an hour pay raise this year, salaries here are way lower than in the surrounding states: Del. Rodney Miller, (D) Boone "We are losing, a high-turnover rate. Once we get correctional officers and jail officials that...
A nationwide Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old North Carolina girl who was taken by her parents, according to deputies.
