Family Asks for Help in Search for Missing Teenager

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CLAY COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A teenage girl has been missing since Sunday and troopers need your help finding her.

16-year-old Jaelynn Shae reportedly ran away from her grandmother's home in Clay County.  According to State Troopers she was in state custody and was living with her grandmother.

Shae reportedly left with Brianna Keener, who is no longer a juvenile.

There is no word on the girls' locations.  

Investigators have entered Jaelynn's information into the National Crime Information Center.  

Family members said Jaelynn is around 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs around 125-pounds.  She has blue eyes and her natural hair color is dirty blonde.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the state police detachment in Clay County at 304-286-3185 or calling CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867).  

Tips can also be left at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on a smart phone or mobile device.

