Family Asks for Help in Search for Missing Teenager

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Huntington Police tell 13 News there is a child death investigation in the city. Cabell County Dispatchers add the investigation is on the 1800 block of 7th avenue. HPD tell 13 News the age of the child is 3-years-old. Huntington Police and Cabell County Prosecutors Office are investigating. We will update this story as more information is available
Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle accident on i-64 westbound near mile marker 55. The call came in shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Dispatchers tell us that South Charleston Police and Fire Departments, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority are responding to the scene. One lane of i-64 westbound is currently closed down.
WIRT COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Fire Marshalls are investigating a suspected arson in Wirt County. According to the The arson took place Tuesday night on Hemlock Street at the Little Kanawha Estates subdivision of Newark. Fire crews responded to a fully-involved abandoned house fire. This same structure had burnt several years ago and had not been lived in since. Eastwood Fire and Elizabeth Fire responded to the scene and found the resident fully-engulfed in flames. ...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 7:40 p.m. Monday, the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a burglary and vehicle theft incident that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. Deputies discovered that wh...
A nationwide Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old North Carolina girl who was taken by her parents, according to deputies.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday.
According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.
Police are looking for two juveniles missing from the St. Albans area. The following release was issued by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's: During the evening of September 9, 2017, just prior to midnight, Tamara D. Fields (17 year old female) and Caleb L. Haynes (16 year old male) were last seen together at the intersection of Browns Creek Road and Dukefield Drive in the Saint Albans area.
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A West Virginia Uber driver was arrested on sexual assault charges.
Twenty-eight people were named in two indictments handed down by a federal grand jury in West Virginia
An inmate from the Pruntytown Correctional Center has escaped, according to a press release from center officials.
Authorities are investigating after the remains of a baby were found in an apartment while a deputy was serving eviction papers.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
More prisoners were being brought into the South Central Regional Jail Wednesday, but this and other corrections facilities in West Virginia are at the breaking point. Right now the Mountain State has 500 vacant corrections officer positions. And despite a one- dollar an hour pay raise this year, salaries here are way lower than in the surrounding states: Del. Rodney Miller, (D) Boone "We are losing, a high-turnover rate. Once we get correctional officers and jail officials that...
A nationwide Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old North Carolina girl who was taken by her parents, according to deputies.
