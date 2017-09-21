TV, Internet Campaigns on the Road Bond Vote

TV Ad, #Vote4RoadsWV:

"On October 7th vote 'yes' on the Road Bond. Voting 'yes' will create thousands of jobs for West Virginians."

It's the battle of the airwaves, over the fight for our roads. A statewide TV campaign is launched in West Virginia, in favor of the road bond referendum. So far, no opposing TV ads are on, but there is a Facebook campaign against the road bonds, as well a social media push in favor.

"And it's a great way to get people to understand and communicate what's going on our here because face it, our roads in this state are a real problem," said Harry Bell, of Almost Heaven Media and #Vote4RoadsWV.

The bonds would fix existing roads, highways, and bridges in the Mountain State and build new ones. The price is 1-point-6 billion dollars, and some lawmakers think that's too much debt to take on.

"But I think at this particular time we are not on the position to borrow the level of money that the Governor wants to borrow to do road work.... I plan to vote no," said Del. Marty Gearheart, (R) Chairman, Roads & Transportation Committee.

But others are more optimistic, believing all these road projects will create a lot of jobs over the next decade.

"I'm hoping the Governor's estimation of 48-thousand jobs is correct and we bring in that kind of employment in our state," said Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

Increased DMV fees, plus wholesale gas taxes and auto sales taxes would finance the bonds.

"For many it's now time to listen to the final debates and cast their ballots. Early voting on the road bond referendum begins Friday morning across West Virginia," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.