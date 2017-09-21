Judge Grants Preliminary Approval of Water Crisis Settlement - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Judge Grants Preliminary Approval of Water Crisis Settlement

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A class-action settlement from the 2014 water crisis in West Virginia that left almost 300,000 people without water has been granted preliminary approval.

According to the court order, the class notice period will begin October 11th and end on November 8th.

RELATED STORYLocal Lawyer Releases New West Virginia Water Crisis Information

A hearing on the final settlement approval will be held on January 9th, 2018 in Charleston.

RELATED STORYFederal Judge Makes New Rulings in West Virginia Water Crisis Class Action Lawsuit

