A Toddler Has Been Found Roaming Alone Near Rt. 61

Metro Dispatchers confirm that a young child, approximately 3 to 4 years old has been found wandering near a busy roadway in eastern Kanawha County. The child was found alone near the Dollar General in the 15,000 block of Cheylan. Dispatchers say no one was with the child and law enforcement has been notified. We have a crew on the scene and will update with he latest information as it becomes available.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A class-action settlement from the 2014 water crisis in West Virginia that left almost 300,000 people without water has been granted preliminary approval. According to the court order, the class notice period will begin October 11th and end on November 8th. RELATED STORY: Local Lawyer Releases New West Virginia Water Crisis Information A hearing on the final settlement approval will be held on January 9th, 2018 in Charleston. RELATED STORY: F...
A heartbreaking viral Facebook post describes the interaction between a little boy and a man who lost his grandson days earlier.
The Kroger Co., which donated nearly 1.3 million meals through food banks last year, says its new national effort is aimed at helping end hunger and eliminating waste across the grocery company by 2025.
Unemployment rates increased in 49 of West Virginia's 55 counties in August.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A West Virginia Uber driver was arrested on sexual assault charges.
Twenty-eight people were named in two indictments handed down by a federal grand jury in West Virginia
An inmate from the Pruntytown Correctional Center has escaped, according to a press release from center officials.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Authorities are investigating after the remains of a baby were found in an apartment while a deputy was serving eviction papers.
