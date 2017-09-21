More News More>>

Girl, 4, shoots self while grabbing candy in grandma's purse TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A 4-year-old Florida girl has died after accidentally pulling the trigger of a gun when she reached into her grandmother's purse for candy. Yanelly "Nelly" Zoller died Sept. 14 at the Tampa home of her grandparents, Michael and Christie Zoller. Her 22-year-old father Shane Zoller told the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday that she just wanted candy. Tampa police told the newspaper they are investigating the case, but have no reason to doubt Zol...

A Toddler Has Been Found Roaming Alone Near Rt. 61 Metro Dispatchers confirm that a young child, approximately 3 to 4 years old has been found wandering near a busy roadway in eastern Kanawha County. The child was found alone near the Dollar General in the 15,000 block of Cheylan. Dispatchers say no one was with the child and law enforcement has been notified. We have a crew on the scene and will update with he latest information as it becomes available.

Judge Grants Preliminary Approval of Water Crisis Settlement CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A class-action settlement from the 2014 water crisis in West Virginia that left almost 300,000 people without water has been granted preliminary approval. According to the court order, the class notice period will begin October 11th and end on November 8th. RELATED STORY: Local Lawyer Releases New West Virginia Water Crisis Information A hearing on the final settlement approval will be held on January 9th, 2018 in Charleston. RELATED STORY: F...

That's so rad! Here's how to trigger Facebook's latest Easter egg COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Facebook has added another fun little Easter egg. The latest is the word rad. If you type the word in the comments and hit post on Facebook, you're quickly greeted with several thumb-up emojis rocketing across the screen, leaving pink trails in their wake. The rockets are actived by both the words rad and radness, and its just one of a few fun little animations you can trigger on the social media platform. You can get greeted by balloons and confetti b...

Two Local Middle Schools to "Adopt" Texas School Damaged by Floods CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Andrew Jackson Middle School and Elkview Middle School have joined together to "adopt" a Texas school to raise money. According to a release from Kanawha County Schools, the two schools have "adopted" Rockport Fulton Middle School in Rockport, Texas. Rockport Middle School sustained heavy damage during Hurricane Harvey and is currently closed to students. As part of the "adoption," AJMS and EMS have agreed to raise...

Halloween decor prompts 911 call, owner says 'it's all in fun' REENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – First responders rushed into what they thought was a heinous crime scene after dispatchers received a chilling 911 call Wednesday morning, but it turned out to be a Halloween joke. The caller said: "There's a guy laying in his driveway, with two big bloody handprints on side of the house. It looks like he was dead I don't know I didn't stop I just came on to work." Johnny Riddle made that frantic call to 911 after seeing wh...

Stolen cat found dead, mutilated in dumpster SHORELINE, WA (WCMH) – Police in Washington are investigating after a cat that was stolen from an animal shelter was found dead and mutilated in a dumpster. According to a Facebook post, Quixote the cat's enclosure at Whisker City Animal Shelter was forced open sometime Tuesday. The shelter originally said they believed he was taken because someone thought he was a valuable Savannah breed. Less than two hours later, a follow-up post was made, describing ho...