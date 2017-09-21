Hurricane business to expand to Charleston, WV

A main street Hurricane, WV business will soon expand to the Elk City area of Charleston's west side.

With the support of his family in November 2015 Pat Pelley left the mining industry to go in an entirely new direction. He started small opening the store with books, coffee and pastries and then growing from there. By spring 2018 he plans to open a second location on West Washington Street. Pelley said starting slow has been a crucial part of the businesses success preparing him for the latest opportunity.

"Tighe Bullock who is the developer there and the owner of the property he has his mind in a great place," Pelley said. "He sees a vision that a lot of people probably couldn't see from a standpoint of where this could become."

Rock City Cake Company took a similar path starting their business in downtown Logan, WV and moving to Capitol Street in Charleston, WV.

Co-owner Morgan Morrison said starting on a small town main street helped prepare them for the success they are experiencing now.