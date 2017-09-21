SWAT Team and Troopers Outside of Charleston Home - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

SWAT Team and Troopers Outside of Charleston Home

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - SWAT Team as well as West Virginia State Troopers and Charleston Police are outside of a home in Charleston Thursday night.

A shots fired call was reported on the 1600 block of Red Oak Street in Charleston around 9 p.m.

A person is at a standoff with officers in that house away from the area after taking off in a vehicle near the intersection of Frame and Walnut Streets in Charleston.

Little additional details are available right now.

We have a crew at the scene, and will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it. 

