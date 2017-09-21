SWAT Team and Troopers Outside of Charleston Home

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

One Person Killed in Tractor Accident LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a tractor accident in Lincoln County. According to dispatchers, the fatal tractor accident occurred at Flat Creek near the Alkol area of Lincoln County. No details are available in regards to how the accident occurred, as well as the identity on who was killed. Several volunteer fire departments from the area, as well as the Lincoln County and Boone County EMS units responded. We will provide more information on th...

A Toddler Has Been Found Roaming Alone Near Rt. 61 Metro Dispatchers confirm that a young child, approximately 3 to 4 years old has been found wandering near a busy roadway in eastern Kanawha County. The child was found alone near the Dollar General in the 15,000 block of Cheylan. Dispatchers say no one was with the child and law enforcement has been notified. We have a crew on the scene and will update with he latest information as it becomes available.

Stolen cat found dead, mutilated in dumpster SHORELINE, WA (WCMH) – Police in Washington are investigating after a cat that was stolen from an animal shelter was found dead and mutilated in a dumpster. According to a Facebook post, Quixote the cat's enclosure at Whisker City Animal Shelter was forced open sometime Tuesday. The shelter originally said they believed he was taken because someone thought he was a valuable Savannah breed. Less than two hours later, a follow-up post was made, describing ho...

Teacher accused of sleeping with 4 teen students, 2 in same night JONESBORO, AR (KTAL) – A former high school teacher in northeast Arkansas is accused of having a sexual relationship with four students, including two in one night. KAIT reports Jessie Lorene Goline, 25, is charged with first-degree sexual assault. The reported acts happened between January and April of 2016. Court documents say the relationship began with the teacher sending texts to the students "which became more and more sexual in nature." One victim said...

That's so rad! Here's how to trigger Facebook's latest Easter egg COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Facebook has added another fun little Easter egg. The latest is the word rad. If you type the word in the comments and hit post on Facebook, you're quickly greeted with several thumb-up emojis rocketing across the screen, leaving pink trails in their wake. The rockets are actived by both the words rad and radness, and its just one of a few fun little animations you can trigger on the social media platform. You can get greeted by balloons and confetti b...

Deputies Investigate Unusual Death in Putnam County PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is investigating an unusual death in the county. According to Putnam County's Sheriff, deputies responded to a house at Teays Villa in the Scott Depot area late Monday for a domestic call. When they arrived, a woman was found lying on the ground inside one of the homes. The Sheriff says that emergency dispatchers did not find any noticeable injuries to the woman lying on the ground at the scene. The victi...

'End of the world' on Sept. 23? NASA says don't count on it Courtesy NASA TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The end of the world is said to be coming on Saturday, but don't cancel your plans just yet. According to the Washington Post, David Meade, a Christian numerologist and self-described "researcher," claims doomsday is coming. Meade said the Bible's Book of Revelation describes Sept. 23 as the day a series of catastrophic events begin. And as a result of those events, "a major part of the world will not be the same." ...