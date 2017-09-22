Man Arrested After Pursuit, Fight with Deputy in Putnam County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Arrested After Pursuit, Fight with Deputy in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE:

A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement.

Keith Newsome, 38, of Winfield has been arrested on several charges, including

  • Fleeing in a vehicle
  • Fleeing on foot
  • Obstructing and officer
  • Battery on an officer
  • Unlawful assault on an officer
  • Attempt to commit unlawful assault on an officer
  • Transferring and receiving stolen property

The Putnam County Sheriff tells 13 News that one male has been left for questioning only. No other arrests have been made.

UPDATE:

Shortly after 6:30 this morning, Putnam County Dispatchers received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Scott Depot area. Our crews on the scene tell us two suspects fled on motorcycles when the deputy arrived on scene. The suspects took off, one got away, the other crashed in a ditch.

We're told the officer apprehended the suspect, who resisted arrest. As members of law enforcement respond to assist the deputy, one officer crashed his patrol car.

The suspect was later overpowered and taken into custody. Both the officer and suspect have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. Both injuries are being considered non life threatening. 

Several crews from across the region assisted in the call including Kanawha County Sheriff Department, Charleston, Nitro, St. Albans and Dunbar Police Departments.

Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story. 

ORIGINAL:

A Putnam County sheriff deputy has crashed while attempting to pull over a car south of Scott Depot, WV.

We're hearing that they are also dealing with an incident involving a stopped car just beyond the crash site.

Reports to 911 dispatch centers indicate the suspects were fighting with the deputy for many minutes and the fighting could be heard on the radio transmission from the officer.  He was never able to respond to repeated calls from other deputies and Putnam County's 911 center. 

The suspects ran after the fight and are now being searched for by multiple agencies with K9 units.

Other law enforcement from around Putnam county as well as Kanawha county responded to Scary Creek Road and a massive manhunt for the suspects is underway.

We have a team on the scene now.  More updates to come as we get them!

