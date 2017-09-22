MASSIVE MANHUNT: 4 suspects in Putnam County beat up a deputy an - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

MASSIVE MANHUNT: 4 suspects in Putnam County beat up a deputy and run

manhunt underway manhunt underway

A sheriff deputy has crashed in Putnam County.

Other law enforcement from around the county as well as Kanawha county are responding to Scary Creek Road right now.

We're hearing that they are also dealing with a incident involving a stopped car just past the crash site.  Reports to 911 dispatch centers indicate the suspects were fighting with the deputy for many minutes.  Then they fled and are now being searched for by multiple agencies.

We have a team on the scene now.  More updates to come as we get them!

  • Structure Fire Blocking Road in Jefferson, WV

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:14 AM EDT2017-09-22 11:14:07 GMT
    Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Kanawha County. The fire was reported in the 6-hundred block of Hampshire Drive in Jefferson. Dispatchers say the road is shut down around the scene. Rail traffic is also being affected. No word on if anyone was home when the fire started around 6:45 a.m. Friday morning. Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
  • MASSIVE MANHUNT: 4 suspects in Putnam County beat up a deputy and run

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:12 AM EDT2017-09-22 11:12:26 GMT

    A fight between suspects and a deputy has led to a massive manhunt.

  • SWAT Team and Troopers Outside of Charleston Home

    Thursday, September 21 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-09-22 03:57:01 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - SWAT Team as well as West Virginia State Troopers are outside of a home in Charleston Thursday night. A shots fired call was reported on the 1600 block of Red Oak Street in Charleston around 9 p.m. A person is at a standoff with officers in that house. Little additional details are available right now. We have a crew at the scene, and will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it. 

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

  • SWAT Team and Troopers Outside of Charleston Home

    Thursday, September 21 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-09-22 03:57:01 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - SWAT Team as well as West Virginia State Troopers are outside of a home in Charleston Thursday night. A shots fired call was reported on the 1600 block of Red Oak Street in Charleston around 9 p.m. A person is at a standoff with officers in that house. Little additional details are available right now. We have a crew at the scene, and will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it. 

  • Teacher accused of sleeping with 4 teen students, 2 in same night

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-09-22 01:50:39 GMT
    JONESBORO, AR (KTAL) – A former high school teacher in northeast Arkansas is accused of having a sexual relationship with four students, including two in one night. KAIT reports Jessie Lorene Goline, 25, is charged with first-degree sexual assault. The reported acts happened between January and April of 2016. Court documents say the relationship began with the teacher sending texts to the students “which became more and more sexual in nature.” One victim said...
  • A Toddler Has Been Found Roaming Alone Near Rt. 61

    Thursday, September 21 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-09-21 22:13:42 GMT

    Metro Dispatchers confirm that a young child, approximately 3 to 4 years old has been found wandering near a busy roadway in eastern Kanawha County. The child was found alone near the Dollar General in the 15,000 block of Cheylan. Dispatchers say no one was with the child and law enforcement has been notified. We have a crew on the scene and will update with he latest information as it becomes available.

