MASSIVE MANHUNT: 4 suspects in Putnam County beat up a deputy and run

SWAT Team and Troopers Outside of Charleston Home CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - SWAT Team as well as West Virginia State Troopers are outside of a home in Charleston Thursday night. A shots fired call was reported on the 1600 block of Red Oak Street in Charleston around 9 p.m. A person is at a standoff with officers in that house. Little additional details are available right now. We have a crew at the scene, and will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

Teacher accused of sleeping with 4 teen students, 2 in same night JONESBORO, AR (KTAL) – A former high school teacher in northeast Arkansas is accused of having a sexual relationship with four students, including two in one night. KAIT reports Jessie Lorene Goline, 25, is charged with first-degree sexual assault. The reported acts happened between January and April of 2016. Court documents say the relationship began with the teacher sending texts to the students "which became more and more sexual in nature." One victim said...

A Toddler Has Been Found Roaming Alone Near Rt. 61 Metro Dispatchers confirm that a young child, approximately 3 to 4 years old has been found wandering near a busy roadway in eastern Kanawha County. The child was found alone near the Dollar General in the 15,000 block of Cheylan. Dispatchers say no one was with the child and law enforcement has been notified. We have a crew on the scene and will update with he latest information as it becomes available.

'End of the world' on Sept. 23? NASA says don't count on it Courtesy NASA TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The end of the world is said to be coming on Saturday, but don't cancel your plans just yet. According to the Washington Post, David Meade, a Christian numerologist and self-described "researcher," claims doomsday is coming. Meade said the Bible's Book of Revelation describes Sept. 23 as the day a series of catastrophic events begin. And as a result of those events, "a major part of the world will not be the same." ...

That's so rad! Here's how to trigger Facebook's latest Easter egg COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Facebook has added another fun little Easter egg. The latest is the word rad. If you type the word in the comments and hit post on Facebook, you're quickly greeted with several thumb-up emojis rocketing across the screen, leaving pink trails in their wake. The rockets are actived by both the words rad and radness, and its just one of a few fun little animations you can trigger on the social media platform. You can get greeted by balloons and confetti b...

One Person Killed in Tractor Accident LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed after a tractor accident in Lincoln County. According to dispatchers, the fatal tractor accident occurred at Flat Creek near the Alkol area of Lincoln County. No details are available in regards to how the accident occurred, as well as the identity on who was killed. Several volunteer fire departments from the area, as well as the Lincoln County and Boone County EMS units responded. We will provide more information on th...

'He can't hear you!': Deaf man killed by police as neighbors scream Magdiel Sanchez (Courtesy: Sanchez family via AP) OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police officers who opened fire on a man in front of his home as he approached them holding a metal pipe didn't hear witnesses yelling that he was deaf, a department official said Wednesday. Magdiel Sanchez, 35, wasn't obeying the officers' commands before one shot him with a gun and the other with a Taser on Tuesday night, police Capt. Bo Mathews said at a news conference. He said witnesses were yelling "he can't...

Family Asks for Help in Search for Missing Teenager CLAY COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A teenage girl has been missing since Sunday and troopers need your help finding her. 16-year-old Jaelynn Shae reportedly ran away from her grandmother's home in Clay County. According to State Troopers she was in state custody and was living with her grandmother. Shae reportedly left with Brianna Keener, who is no longer a juvenile. There is no word on the girls' locations. Investigators have entered Jaelynn's information into the N...

Counter-Drug Operations Result in Several Arrests in Huntington HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department conducted three counter-drug operations on Wednesday that resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, firearms and cash. The first operation was in connection with the Police Department's Overdose Initiative. Investigators from the Patrol Bureau obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 700 block of 16th Street West. The search yielded a firearm, drug packaging materials and a substance believed to...