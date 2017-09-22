Disease found in dead deer in 8 West Virginia counties - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Disease found in dead deer in 8 West Virginia counties

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Deer in eight West Virginia counties have died from a disease that causes extensive bleeding.
    
The state Division of Natural Resources says in a news release that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease was confirmed in the deer found in Boone, Brooke, Hancock, Lincoln, Marshall, Ohio, Tucker and Wayne counties.
    
The disease has also been confirmed this year in Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
    
The DNR says it is not contagious to humans and is not related to chronic wasting disease, which has been detected only in Hampshire and Hardy counties.
    
DNR game management chief Gary Foster says midges that spread the disease are killed when frost arrives.
    
Landowners and hunters are urged to report sick or dead deer to their nearest DNR district office.

