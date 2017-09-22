Disease found in dead deer in 8 West Virginia counties

More News More>>

'He can't hear you!': Deaf man killed by police as neighbors scream 'He can't hear you!': Deaf man killed by police as neighbors scream Magdiel Sanchez (Courtesy: Sanchez family via AP) OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police officers who opened fire on a man in front of his home as he approached them holding a metal pipe didn't hear witnesses yelling that he was deaf, a department official said Wednesday. Magdiel Sanchez, 35, wasn't obeying the officers' commands before one shot him with a gun and the other with a Taser on Tuesday night, police Capt. Bo Mathews said at a news conference. He said witnesses were yelling "he can't...

Teacher accused of sleeping with 4 teen students, 2 in same night Teacher accused of sleeping with 4 teen students, 2 in same night JONESBORO, AR (KTAL) – A former high school teacher in northeast Arkansas is accused of having a sexual relationship with four students, including two in one night. KAIT reports Jessie Lorene Goline, 25, is charged with first-degree sexual assault. The reported acts happened between January and April of 2016. Court documents say the relationship began with the teacher sending texts to the students "which became more and more sexual in nature." One victim said...

'End of the world' on Sept. 23? NASA says don't count on it 'End of the world' on Sept. 23? NASA says don't count on it Courtesy NASA TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The end of the world is said to be coming on Saturday, but don't cancel your plans just yet. According to the Washington Post, David Meade, a Christian numerologist and self-described "researcher," claims doomsday is coming. Meade said the Bible's Book of Revelation describes Sept. 23 as the day a series of catastrophic events begin. And as a result of those events, "a major part of the world will not be the same." ...

Kim Jong Un: 'Deranged' Trump will 'pay dearly' for threat Kim Jong Un: 'Deranged' Trump will 'pay dearly' for threat DoD / CC BY 2.0 UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump "deranged" and said in a statement carried by the state news agency that he will "pay dearly" for his threats. Kim said that Trump is "unfit to hold the prerogative of supreme command of a country." He also described the president as "a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire." "I will make the man holding the prerogative of the supre...

Girl, 4, shoots self while grabbing candy in grandma's purse Girl, 4, shoots self while grabbing candy in grandma's purse TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A 4-year-old Florida girl has died after accidentally pulling the trigger of a gun when she reached into her grandmother's purse for candy. Yanelly "Nelly" Zoller died Sept. 14 at the Tampa home of her grandparents, Michael and Christie Zoller. Her 22-year-old father Shane Zoller told the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday that she just wanted candy. Tampa police told the newspaper they are investigating the case, but have no reason to doubt Zol...

A Toddler Has Been Found Roaming Alone Near Rt. 61 A Toddler Has Been Found Roaming Alone Near Rt. 61 Metro Dispatchers confirm that a young child, approximately 3 to 4 years old has been found wandering near a busy roadway in eastern Kanawha County. The child was found alone near the Dollar General in the 15,000 block of Cheylan. Dispatchers say no one was with the child and law enforcement has been notified. We have a crew on the scene and will update with he latest information as it becomes available. Metro Dispatchers confirm that a young child, approximately 3 to 4 years old has been found wandering near a busy roadway in eastern Kanawha County. The child was found alone near the Dollar General in the 15,000 block of Cheylan. Dispatchers say no one was with the child and law enforcement has been notified. We have a crew on the scene and will update with he latest information as it becomes available.

Judge Grants Preliminary Approval of Water Crisis Settlement Judge Grants Preliminary Approval of Water Crisis Settlement CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A class-action settlement from the 2014 water crisis in West Virginia that left almost 300,000 people without water has been granted preliminary approval. According to the court order, the class notice period will begin October 11th and end on November 8th. RELATED STORY: Local Lawyer Releases New West Virginia Water Crisis Information A hearing on the final settlement approval will be held on January 9th, 2018 in Charleston. RELATED STORY: F...

That's so rad! Here's how to trigger Facebook's latest Easter egg That's so rad! Here's how to trigger Facebook's latest Easter egg COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Facebook has added another fun little Easter egg. The latest is the word rad. If you type the word in the comments and hit post on Facebook, you're quickly greeted with several thumb-up emojis rocketing across the screen, leaving pink trails in their wake. The rockets are actived by both the words rad and radness, and its just one of a few fun little animations you can trigger on the social media platform. You can get greeted by balloons and confetti b...