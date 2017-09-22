Raleigh County K9 officer makes drug bust worth more than $80,000

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office and the Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force arrested two men on drug charges.
An Ohio couple says their pet miniature pig, which they believe was stolen during a home break-in, has been found dead.
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One man has been arrested after a pursuit, in which a man struck a police cruiser. According to a release, on Wednesday night, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a request from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department about needing assistance in a vehicle pursuit crossing into Logan County involving a small white truck. Deputies were advised that the person driving this truck had been involved in a domestic incident with sh...
Twenty-eight people were named in two indictments handed down by a federal grand jury in West Virginia
A West Virginia Uber driver was arrested on sexual assault charges.
Police say they have arrested a man accused of taking three kids along with a SUV from a gas station Wednesday afternoon.
Two former Boone County school board members have been indicted for accepting gifts while being on the school board.
A man has been jailed on charges that he endangered his 5-year-old son by overdosing on heroin and pushed the boy over an embankment in a stroller as a result.
A prosecutor in Ohio says the mother of a 15-month-old girl who died after she was left inside a car by her mother as the woman worked in a nearby office will not be charged in the death.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Kanawha County Sheriff Department, Charleston, Nitro, St. Albans and Dunbar Police Departments.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - SWAT Team as well as West Virginia State Troopers are outside of a home in Charleston Thursday night. A shots fired call was reported on the 1600 block of Red Oak Street in Charleston around 9 p.m. A person is at a standoff with officers in that house. Little additional details are available right now. We have a crew at the scene, and will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
Metro Dispatchers confirm that a young child, approximately 3 to 4 years old has been found wandering near a busy roadway in eastern Kanawha County. The child was found alone near the Dollar General in the 15,000 block of Cheylan. Dispatchers say no one was with the child and law enforcement has been notified. We have a crew on the scene and will update with he latest information as it becomes available.
