Mayor of Richwood Placed on Administrative Leave Pending Audit

RICHWOOD, WV (WOWK) - The Mayor of Richwood has been placed on administrative leave while he is under investigation by the West Virginia State Auditor.

The Richwood Mayor Bob Henry Baber says the Richwood City Council asked him to resign, but he declined.

This issue stems from Baber not having complete receipts for a city purchase order card.

Mayor Baber says he was issued a card which he used for travel to Philadelphia to negotiate with FEMA, but the folder with receipts was misplaced.

"I have spent weeks tracking them down, and now have 90 percent of them in hand," said Mayor Baber.

He also says that he let workers use the card to make "needed purchases for the City." Baber says that, "Many purchases were at Dollar General in Richwood, mostly in small amounts for events for the people, supplies (paper plates, decorations for the dedicated homes, and the like.) We've requested receipts from Dollar General but it's a time consuming process to go to corporate. There are others I'm still trying to track down."

May Baber says he is going to the State Auditors office in Charleston today to finish documenting all the expenses from the purchase card. 

