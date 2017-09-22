Cops: 8-year-old girl drives drunken man around - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Cops: 8-year-old girl drives drunken man around

Posted: Updated:

DARLINGTON, PA (AP) - Police say a drunken Pennsylvania man had an 8-year-old girl drive him around until someone saw the car moving recklessly and called 911.

WPXI-TV reports the bizarre incident involving 24-year-old Kevin Cook happened on Sept. 3 in Darlington Township, Beaver County.

That's where township police say in a criminal complaint that someone reported seeing the child driving and almost wrecking the car twice about 7:30 p.m.

Police say the girl stopped the car when another motorist became upset and got out of his car, yelling at her and Cook. That's when the girl told police Cook made her switch seats so he could get behind the wheel before police arrived.

Police say Cook was so drunk he couldn't finish a field sobriety test.

The New Castle man doesn't have an attorney listed in court records.

