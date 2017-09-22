Cops: 8-year-old girl drives drunken man around

Police say a drunken man had an 8-year-old girl drive him around until someone saw the car moving recklessly and called 911.
A man is facing charges after police say he randomly slapped a customer and then stole the man's cheeseburger before dashing away.
A family says a woman continues to poop on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, i mean we are seeing her!”
Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight.
The U.S. Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers to operate periscopes aboard its newer submarines.
What’s even more, these jeans have just sold out.
A Kentucky Power Crew ended up killing 6 venomous snakes while working on a power pole in Pike County Kentucky.
Police in Ohio arrested a man Sunday afternoon after someone complained that he was making sexual gestures while mowing a lawn.
Officers had to administer Narcan to an unresponsive man at Chuck E. Cheese’s over the weekend.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - SWAT Team as well as West Virginia State Troopers are outside of a home in Charleston Thursday night. A shots fired call was reported on the 1600 block of Red Oak Street in Charleston around 9 p.m. A person is at a standoff with officers in that house. Little additional details are available right now. We have a crew at the scene, and will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
Metro Dispatchers confirm that a young child, approximately 3 to 4 years old has been found wandering near a busy roadway in eastern Kanawha County. The child was found alone near the Dollar General in the 15,000 block of Cheylan. Dispatchers say no one was with the child and law enforcement has been notified. We have a crew on the scene and will update with he latest information as it becomes available.
Deer in eight West Virginia counties have died from a disease that causes extensive bleeding.
Two men are behind bars after police say they were involved the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
