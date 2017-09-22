Ohio Man Accused of Sex Act on Dog Charged Under Bestiality Law

The man officials have dubbed the “serial groper” has been arrested after several women accused him of groping them at two college campuses in Ohio.
A West Virginia man is accused of setting off an explosion that shook a nearby police cruiser.
An Ohio man accused of performing a sex act on a dog has been charged under a new state law that criminalizes bestiality.
The two childcare workers who were seen taunting and abusing an 8-year-old autistic boy in a Snapchat video have turned themselves into authorities.
Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of stand off along North Sandbranch Road.
A batch of heroin discovered in Ohio during a routine traffic stop has been analyzed and found to contain carfentanyl. The synthetic opioid is 10,000 times more potent than morphine.
Two men are behind bars after police say they were involved the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
An inmate from the Pruntytown Correctional Center has escaped, according to a press release from center officials.
The Mayor of Richwood has been placed on administrative leave while he is under investigation by the West Virginia State Auditor.
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office and the Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force arrested two men on drug charges.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - SWAT Team as well as West Virginia State Troopers are outside of a home in Charleston Thursday night. A shots fired call was reported on the 1600 block of Red Oak Street in Charleston around 9 p.m. A person is at a standoff with officers in that house. Little additional details are available right now. We have a crew at the scene, and will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
Metro Dispatchers confirm that a young child, approximately 3 to 4 years old has been found wandering near a busy roadway in eastern Kanawha County. The child was found alone near the Dollar General in the 15,000 block of Cheylan. Dispatchers say no one was with the child and law enforcement has been notified. We have a crew on the scene and will update with he latest information as it becomes available.
Deer in eight West Virginia counties have died from a disease that causes extensive bleeding.
