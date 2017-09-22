Man arrested following dumpster explosion in West Virginia - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man arrested following dumpster explosion in West Virginia

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man is accused of setting off an explosion that shook a nearby police cruiser.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the 45-year-old was arrested after police saw him toss something into a dumpster before a loud blast erupted and he retreated into his apartment Thursday morning. Michael Scott Jones refused to come outside before a SWAT team arrived and police entered the home with a search warrant.

According to a criminal complaint, Jones told authorities that he threw a firecracker into the dumpster. However, authorities are unsure what caused the blast because the explosion caused an "extreme noise."

Jones was charged with felony use of a destructive device, explosive material or an incendiary device. He remained jailed on $10,000 bail Thursday morning.

It's unclear if Jones has a lawyer.

___
    
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

