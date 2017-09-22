Paddle Boarding - Destination Adventure

(WOWK) - It’s an activity for all ages that has gained popularity over the last decade. You’ll see them in all out every river and lake in the region. In this week’s Destination Adventure, we’re introducing you to a new option that makes stand-up paddle boarding, even more, user friendly.

“On this week’s Destination Adventure, I’m here on the Carolina coast and I’m about to try something I’ve never tried before,” said Clay Abney. “And, it’s right here in this bag, an inflatable stand-up paddle board.”

I met up with Lucas Grainger along the Intracoastal Waterway in Ocean Isle Beach, NC for a little refresher to the sport. He has been surfing for 22 years, has taught others to surf and has been teaching others to stand up paddle board for the last 5 years in addition to being a pastor at Coastal Vineyard Church.

“There are two types of boards, inflatable and rigid, what is the advantage of one over the other?” Abney asked.

“Inflatables are super durable and compact, you can take them on flights, you don’t have to worry about getting them dinged up, you can do stuff out on whitewater and they are great boards for the travel person,” Grainger said.

We get my board inflated, grab our PFDs and paddles and get ready to hit the water.

“We are going to try to do it without falling in,” exclaimed Grainger.

“But if we do, we just get wet,” added Abney.

It does take a little effort to balance on the boards, but if done correctly, one of the best parts about this sport, it’s. A real fun body workout.

“If you’re going to paddle any type of distance, the trick is to take that one arm and extend it out,” said Grainger. “And basically, making that one arm straight and when you’re doing that you are leaning in and putting your full body into the paddle instead of just using your arms.”

“And, the biggest bonus for me,” exclaimed Abney. You get up close encounters with the local wildlife.”

Grainger added, “The great thing is that you only have a fin in the water and you can take the paddle board into places that a boat just can't go.”

“Usually, you're not making any noise so you can usually get much closer to birds,” Abney stated. “I’ve seen sea turtles pop up beside me and dolphins have come within a pretty close distance.”

“Whether you're on the Carolina coast or the mountains of West Virginia, I’m Clay Abney, get outside and make adventure part of your next destination.”

For a look at how easy this board is to pack up, and for tips on how to pick the perfect paddle for your size, check out this week’s web extras at tristateupdate.com/destinationadventure.