‘Serial groper’ arrested again after allegedly groping 3 women at 2 campuses in Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) - Lonnie Sturdivant, the man officials have dubbed the “serial groper” has been arrested after several women accused him of groping them at two central Ohio campuses.

According to court records, a woman at a Capital University library said she were grabbed and sexually assaulted by Sturdivant around 9:30pm Thursday.

About three hours later, two women said Sturdivant grabbed and assaulted them at a bar near Ohio State University’s campus early Friday morning.

A campus alert was issued at Otterbein University as multiple warrants were issued for Sturdivant on Friday.

Sturdivant was just recently from jail after serving under a year for a similar conduct.

Last year, Sturdivant was arrested after touching a female student at the Ohio Union on Sept. 20.

Sturdivant has a history of fondling-related arrests, including two in 2015 for incidents at the Columbus State Community College library and an OSU area Panera Bread. He is a registered sex offender.

Sturdivant has more than 10 convictions for misdemeanor sexual imposition. He typically serves several months in jail and reoffends shortly after being released.

Sturdivant had been banned from campus in 2015.

Currently, Sturdivant has been charged with two counts of sexual imposition.

