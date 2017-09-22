Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.

The leg of lamb is on the roaster and people are lined up to get gyro's and baklava. Festival goers can take tours of the church and see live Greek dancing.

The Greek Festival runs until 8 PM on Friday, September, 22nd, 2017. Then from 11 AM to 8 PM on Saturday, September, 23rd, 2017, and from 11:30 AM until 3 PM on Sunday, September, 24th, 2017.

The church is located in the 700 block of 11th Avenue in Huntington, WV.

