Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The leg of lamb is on the roaster and people are lined up to get gyro's and baklava. Festival goers can take tours of the church and see live Greek dancing.
The Greek Festival runs until 8 PM on Friday, September, 22nd, 2017. Then from 11 AM to 8 PM on Saturday, September, 23rd, 2017, and from 11:30 AM until 3 PM on Sunday, September, 24th, 2017.
The church is located in the 700 block of 11th Avenue in Huntington, WV.
A school district has banned student-led prayer on the public address system before football games following a recent complaint. T
Walmart is testing a new service that lets a delivery person walk into your home when you're not there to drop off packages or put groceries in the fridge.
Deer in eight West Virginia counties have died from a disease that causes extensive bleeding.
Metro Dispatchers confirm that a young child, approximately 3 to 4 years old has been found wandering near a busy roadway in eastern Kanawha County. The child was found alone near the Dollar General in the 15,000 block of Cheylan. Dispatchers say no one was with the child and law enforcement has been notified. We have a crew on the scene and will update with he latest information as it becomes available.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - SWAT Team as well as West Virginia State Troopers are outside of a home in Charleston Thursday night. A shots fired call was reported on the 1600 block of Red Oak Street in Charleston around 9 p.m. A person is at a standoff with officers in that house. Little additional details are available right now. We have a crew at the scene, and will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
Deer in eight West Virginia counties have died from a disease that causes extensive bleeding.
Two men are behind bars after police say they were involved the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
