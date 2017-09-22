5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Northern California

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.
A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - SWAT Team as well as West Virginia State Troopers are outside of a home in Charleston Thursday night. A shots fired call was reported on the 1600 block of Red Oak Street in Charleston around 9 p.m. A person is at a standoff with officers in that house. Little additional details are available right now. We have a crew at the scene, and will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - SWAT Team as well as West Virginia State Troopers are outside of a home in Charleston Thursday night. A shots fired call was reported on the 1600 block of Red Oak Street in Charleston around 9 p.m. A person is at a standoff with officers in that house. Little additional details are available right now. We have a crew at the scene, and will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 7:40 p.m. Monday, the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a burglary and vehicle theft incident that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. Deputies discovered that wh...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 7:40 p.m. Monday, the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a burglary and vehicle theft incident that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. Deputies discovered that wh...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.
Huntington Police tell 13 News there is a child death investigation in the city. Cabell County Dispatchers add the investigation is on the 1800 block of 7th avenue. HPD tell 13 News the age of the child is 3-years-old. Huntington Police and Cabell County Prosecutors Office are investigating. We will update this story as more information is available
Huntington Police tell 13 News there is a child death investigation in the city. Cabell County Dispatchers add the investigation is on the 1800 block of 7th avenue. HPD tell 13 News the age of the child is 3-years-old. Huntington Police and Cabell County Prosecutors Office are investigating. We will update this story as more information is available
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.
A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - SWAT Team as well as West Virginia State Troopers are outside of a home in Charleston Thursday night. A shots fired call was reported on the 1600 block of Red Oak Street in Charleston around 9 p.m. A person is at a standoff with officers in that house. Little additional details are available right now. We have a crew at the scene, and will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - SWAT Team as well as West Virginia State Troopers are outside of a home in Charleston Thursday night. A shots fired call was reported on the 1600 block of Red Oak Street in Charleston around 9 p.m. A person is at a standoff with officers in that house. Little additional details are available right now. We have a crew at the scene, and will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
Deer in eight West Virginia counties have died from a disease that causes extensive bleeding.
Deer in eight West Virginia counties have died from a disease that causes extensive bleeding.
Metro Dispatchers confirm that a young child, approximately 3 to 4 years old has been found wandering near a busy roadway in eastern Kanawha County. The child was found alone near the Dollar General in the 15,000 block of Cheylan. Dispatchers say no one was with the child and law enforcement has been notified. We have a crew on the scene and will update with he latest information as it becomes available.
Metro Dispatchers confirm that a young child, approximately 3 to 4 years old has been found wandering near a busy roadway in eastern Kanawha County. The child was found alone near the Dollar General in the 15,000 block of Cheylan. Dispatchers say no one was with the child and law enforcement has been notified. We have a crew on the scene and will update with he latest information as it becomes available.
Two men are behind bars after police say they were involved the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
Two men are behind bars after police say they were involved the rape of a 14-year-old girl.