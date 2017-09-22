5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Northern Californi - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Northern California

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
FERNDALE (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 off the coast of Northern California Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS reports that the quake struck at 12:50 p.m. It was centered about 126 miles off the coast of Ferndale.

UGSG originally reported that a second quake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck seconds after much closer to the coast.

However, USGS has since said that quake did not happen.

A smaller 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck about three hours earlier in the area.

That one hit about 50 miles off the coast of Ferndale.

