Raccoon Jumps On Moving Colorado Police Van, Takes A Ride - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Raccoon Jumps On Moving Colorado Police Van, Takes A Ride

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado Springs police officer heading to an accident scene in a van got a big surprise when a raccoon jumped onto the front windshield of the vehicle and stayed there until the officer pulled over.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2hojjpi ) that officer Chris Frabbiele was responding to an accident scene in a large van used by police to investigate crashes when the raccoon landed on its windshield late Wednesday night.

Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black says the raccoon hopped off the van after Frabbiele pulled over and stopped it.

Images of the raccoon encounter from a van dash camera showed the animal appearing to cling to the windshield after it landed and crouching by the van’s windshield wipers.

___

  • More NewsMore>>

  • President Trump Trying To Turn Around GOP Holdouts On Health Bill

    President Trump Trying To Turn Around GOP Holdouts On Health Bill

    Saturday, September 23 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-09-23 18:51:35 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Unwilling to concede defeat on a bedrock GOP promise, President Donald Trump on Saturday tried to sway two Republican holdouts on the party’s last-ditch health care hope while clawing at his nemesis who again has brought the “Obamacare” repeal-and-replace effort to the brink of failure. 

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Unwilling to concede defeat on a bedrock GOP promise, President Donald Trump on Saturday tried to sway two Republican holdouts on the party’s last-ditch health care hope while clawing at his nemesis who again has brought the “Obamacare” repeal-and-replace effort to the brink of failure. 

  • Raccoon Jumps On Moving Colorado Police Van, Takes A Ride

    Raccoon Jumps On Moving Colorado Police Van, Takes A Ride

    Saturday, September 23 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-09-23 17:24:11 GMT

    DENVER (AP) — A Colorado Springs police officer heading to an accident scene in a van got a big surprise when a raccoon jumped onto the front windshield of the vehicle and stayed there until the officer pulled over. 

    DENVER (AP) — A Colorado Springs police officer heading to an accident scene in a van got a big surprise when a raccoon jumped onto the front windshield of the vehicle and stayed there until the officer pulled over. 

  • NFL Commissioner, Players' Union Angrily Denounce Trump

    NFL Commissioner, Players' Union Angrily Denounce Trump

    Saturday, September 23 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-09-23 16:31:26 GMT

    SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — The National Football League and its players’ union on Saturday angrily denounced President Donald Trump for suggesting that owners fire players who kneel during the national anthem and that fans consider walking out in protest “when somebody disrespects our flag.” 

    SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — The National Football League and its players’ union on Saturday angrily denounced President Donald Trump for suggesting that owners fire players who kneel during the national anthem and that fans consider walking out in protest “when somebody disrespects our flag.” 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

    Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

    Friday, September 22 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:00:19 GMT

    The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV. 

    The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV. 

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman's Body Found in Kanawha River Idenitified

    Woman's Body Found in Kanawha River Idenitified

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-09-22 23:33:57 GMT
    Photojournalist Randy McKinneyPhotojournalist Randy McKinney

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Man Arrested After Pursuit, Fight with Deputy in Putnam County

    Man Arrested After Pursuit, Fight with Deputy in Putnam County

    Friday, September 22 2017 4:17 PM EDT2017-09-22 20:17:29 GMT

    A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.

    A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.

  • 12-year-old’s death at birthday party ruled a fentanyl overdose

    12-year-old’s death at birthday party ruled a fentanyl overdose

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-09-22 23:28:54 GMT

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An autopsy has revealed that 12 year old Kanye Champelle died in July of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. The report from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office comes as a shock and surprise to family members and to Columbus police. Champelle’s father, Robert Bren Jr says his son attended a sleepover birthday party for one of his cousins at an east side apartment complex. When medics arrived at the scene, they found Kanye unconscious and unrespons...

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An autopsy has revealed that 12 year old Kanye Champelle died in July of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. The report from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office comes as a shock and surprise to family members and to Columbus police. Champelle’s father, Robert Bren Jr says his son attended a sleepover birthday party for one of his cousins at an east side apartment complex. When medics arrived at the scene, they found Kanye unconscious and unrespons...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.