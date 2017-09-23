US Flies Mission North Of DMZ, Sends Message To North Korea - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

US Flies Mission North Of DMZ, Sends Message To North Korea

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a show of American military might to North Korea, U.S. bombers and flight escorts flew on Saturday to the farthest point north of the border between North and South Korea by any such American aircraft this century. The Pentagon said the mission in international airspace showed how seriously President Donald Trump takes North Korea’s “reckless behavior.”

“This mission is a demonstration of U.S. resolve and a clear message that the president has many military options to defeat any threat,” Defense Department spokesman Dana White said in a statement.

“North Korea’s weapons program is a grave threat to the Asia-Pacific region and the entire international community. We are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies,” White said.

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has said Trump would “pay dearly” for threatening to “totally destroy” North Korea if the U.S. was forced to defend itself or its allies against a North Korean attack. Kim’s foreign minister told reporters this past week that the North’s response to Trump “could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific.”

President Trump announced Thursday he signed a new order to help the U.S. target people, companies and banks financing and facilitating trade with North Korea. He also said China has ordered its banks to stop all business with North Korea. (Sept. 21)

North Korea has said it intends to build a missile capable of striking all parts of the United States with a nuclear bomb. Trump has said he won’t allow it, although the U.S. so far has not used military force to impede the North’s progress.

The Pentagon said B-1B bombers from Guam, along with F-15C Eagle fighter escorts from Okinawa, Japan, flew in international airspace over waters east of North Korea on Saturday. The U.S. characterized the flights as extending farther north of the Demilitarized Zone, than any U.S. fighter or bomber had gone off the North Korean coast in the 21st century.

B-1 bombers are no longer part of the U.S. nuclear force, but they are capable of dropping large numbers of conventional bombs.

U.S. Pacific Command would not be more specific about many years it had been since U.S. bombers and fighters had flown that far north of the DMZ, but a spokesman, Navy Cmdr. Dave Benham, noted that this century “encompasses the period North Korea has been testing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.”

At the United Nations, North Korea’s foreign minister, Ri Yong Ho, said Saturday that his country’s nuclear force is “to all intents and purposes, a war deterrent for putting an end to nuclear threat of the U.S. and for preventing its military invasion, and our ultimate goal is to establish the balance of power with the U.S.”

He also said that Trump’s depiction of Kim as “Rocket Man” makes “our rocket’s visit to the entire U.S. mainland inevitable all the more.”

Trump on Friday had renewed his rhetorical offensive against Kim.

“Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn’t mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!” the president tweeted.

On Thursday, Trump announced more economic sanctions against the impoverished and isolated country, targeting foreign companies that deal with the North.

“North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile development is a grave threat to peace and security in our world and it is unacceptable that others financially support this criminal, rogue regime,” Trump said as he joined Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a meeting in New York.

Hours later, Kim responded by saying Trump was “deranged.”

In a speech last week at the United Nations, Trump had issued the warning of potential obliteration and mocked the North’s young autocrat as a “Rocket Man” on a “suicide mission.”

Trump’s executive order expanded the Treasury Department’s ability to target anyone conducting significant trade in goods, services or technology with North Korea, and to ban them from interacting with the U.S. financial system.

Trump also said China was imposing major banking sanctions, too, but there was no immediate confirmation from the North’s most important trading partner.

If enforced, the Chinese action Trump described could severely impede the isolated North’s ability to raise money for its missile and nuclear development. China, responsible for about 90 percent of North Korea’s trade, serves as the country’s conduit to the international banking system.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • US Flies Mission North Of DMZ, Sends Message To North Korea

    US Flies Mission North Of DMZ, Sends Message To North Korea

    Saturday, September 23 2017 5:20 PM EDT2017-09-23 21:20:15 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) — In a show of American military might to North Korea, U.S. bombers and flight escorts flew on Saturday to the farthest point north of the border between North and South Korea by any such American aircraft this century. 

    WASHINGTON (AP) — In a show of American military might to North Korea, U.S. bombers and flight escorts flew on Saturday to the farthest point north of the border between North and South Korea by any such American aircraft this century. 

  • President Trump Trying To Turn Around GOP Holdouts On Health Bill

    President Trump Trying To Turn Around GOP Holdouts On Health Bill

    Saturday, September 23 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-09-23 18:51:35 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Unwilling to concede defeat on a bedrock GOP promise, President Donald Trump on Saturday tried to sway two Republican holdouts on the party’s last-ditch health care hope while clawing at his nemesis who again has brought the “Obamacare” repeal-and-replace effort to the brink of failure. 

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Unwilling to concede defeat on a bedrock GOP promise, President Donald Trump on Saturday tried to sway two Republican holdouts on the party’s last-ditch health care hope while clawing at his nemesis who again has brought the “Obamacare” repeal-and-replace effort to the brink of failure. 

  • Raccoon Jumps On Moving Colorado Police Van, Takes A Ride

    Raccoon Jumps On Moving Colorado Police Van, Takes A Ride

    Saturday, September 23 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-09-23 17:24:11 GMT

    DENVER (AP) — A Colorado Springs police officer heading to an accident scene in a van got a big surprise when a raccoon jumped onto the front windshield of the vehicle and stayed there until the officer pulled over. 

    DENVER (AP) — A Colorado Springs police officer heading to an accident scene in a van got a big surprise when a raccoon jumped onto the front windshield of the vehicle and stayed there until the officer pulled over. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

    Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

    Friday, September 22 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:00:19 GMT

    The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV. 

    The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV. 

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman's Body Found in Kanawha River Idenitified

    Woman's Body Found in Kanawha River Idenitified

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-09-22 23:33:57 GMT
    Photojournalist Randy McKinneyPhotojournalist Randy McKinney

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Man Arrested After Pursuit, Fight with Deputy in Putnam County

    Man Arrested After Pursuit, Fight with Deputy in Putnam County

    Friday, September 22 2017 4:17 PM EDT2017-09-22 20:17:29 GMT

    A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.

    A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.

  • 12-year-old’s death at birthday party ruled a fentanyl overdose

    12-year-old’s death at birthday party ruled a fentanyl overdose

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-09-22 23:28:54 GMT

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An autopsy has revealed that 12 year old Kanye Champelle died in July of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. The report from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office comes as a shock and surprise to family members and to Columbus police. Champelle’s father, Robert Bren Jr says his son attended a sleepover birthday party for one of his cousins at an east side apartment complex. When medics arrived at the scene, they found Kanye unconscious and unrespons...

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An autopsy has revealed that 12 year old Kanye Champelle died in July of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. The report from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office comes as a shock and surprise to family members and to Columbus police. Champelle’s father, Robert Bren Jr says his son attended a sleepover birthday party for one of his cousins at an east side apartment complex. When medics arrived at the scene, they found Kanye unconscious and unrespons...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.