Body Found in Cabell County Identified

UPDATE: 10/3/17 @ 3:30 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Human remains found along the Guyandotte River in September have been identified.

According to a press release, partial human remains that were discovered Sept. 23 along the Guyandotte River near the boat ramp in Guyandotte and additional remains that were found during subsequent searches along the banks of the Ohio River have been identified as that of Carrie Jo Worrell Wood, 40, of Huntington.

Huntington Police detectives made a tentative identification of the remains using tattoos on the body late last week. The identification was confirmed by fingerprints.

The cause of death has been characterized as an act of violence.

During this past weekend, officers were involved in the execution of several search warrants and additional searches by the Police Department’s Marine Unit and Dive Team.

More than 30 interviews have taken place, and an extensive amount of physical evidence has been collected.

The Police Department is working closely with the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office in the investigation, which remains ongoing.

A significant amount of investigative work remains to be conducted, and physical evidence still must be examined for forensic purposes.

UPDATE:

Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says that multiple body parts were found in the Guyandotte River at a press conference held this afternoon.

Ciccarelli did not elaborate on the details, but the body parts were sent to the state medical examiner's office, and are scheduled for a full autopsy Wednesday.

Ciccarelli says that the body parts are from a woman, but no identity has been released. He says that the parts likely resulted from a violent crime that took place.

No other details have been released at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

UPDATE: Investigators confirmed that body parts were found at the Guyandotte boat ramp in Cabell County.

Huntington Police Chief Joe Chiccarelli told 13 News that the body is going to the medical examiners office for an autopsy, where they hope to find more on the identity of the remains and if foul play was involved.

ORIGINAL: Dispatchers with Cabell County tell us that a body has been found near the Guyandotte boat ramp in Cabell County.

Huntington Police Department is on scene and investigating.

A fisherman discovered the body Saturday afternoon, just after 2:30 p.m.

No further information is being released at this time.

We have a crew on scene and will be updating as information gets released.