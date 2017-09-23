Body Found in Cabell County Identified - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Body Found in Cabell County Identified

UPDATE: 10/3/17 @ 3:30 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Human remains found along the Guyandotte River in September have been identified.

According to a press release, partial human remains that were discovered Sept. 23 along the Guyandotte River near the boat ramp in Guyandotte and additional remains that were found during subsequent searches along the banks of the Ohio River have been identified as that of Carrie Jo Worrell Wood, 40, of Huntington.

Huntington Police detectives made a tentative identification of the remains using tattoos on the body late last week. The identification was confirmed by fingerprints.

The cause of death has been characterized as an act of violence.

During this past weekend, officers were involved in the execution of several search warrants and additional searches by the Police Department’s Marine Unit and Dive Team.

More than 30 interviews have taken place, and an extensive amount of physical evidence has been collected.

The Police Department is working closely with the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office in the investigation, which remains ongoing.

A significant amount of investigative work remains to be conducted, and physical evidence still must be examined for forensic purposes.

UPDATE:

Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says that multiple body parts were found in the Guyandotte River at a press conference held this afternoon.

Ciccarelli did not elaborate on the details, but the body parts were sent to the state medical examiner's office, and are scheduled for a full autopsy Wednesday.

Ciccarelli says that the body parts are from a woman, but no identity has been released. He says that the parts likely resulted from a violent crime that took place.

No other details have been released at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 

UPDATE: Investigators confirmed that body parts were found at the Guyandotte boat ramp in Cabell County. 

Huntington Police Chief Joe Chiccarelli told 13 News that the body is going to the medical examiners office for an autopsy, where they hope to find more on the identity of the remains and if foul play was involved. 

ORIGINAL: Dispatchers with Cabell County tell us that a body has been found near the Guyandotte boat ramp in Cabell County.

Huntington Police Department is on scene and investigating.

A fisherman discovered the body Saturday afternoon, just after 2:30 p.m.

No further information is being released at this time.

We have a crew on scene and will be updating as information gets released.

    Stay with 13 News for update to this story.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - According to a release from Forest City Realty Trust, Australian company QIC will not be including the Charleston Town Center Mall in its purchase of malls across the county.  QIC announced agreements today that they would be acquiring 10 malls owned by Forest City, excluding the Town Center Mall. The Forest City release states: "One additional mall, Charleston Town Center in Charleston, WV, was originally part of the negotiations, but QIC subsequ...

    West Virginia wildlife authorities are reminding hunters that the seasons for ruffed grouse and raccoons begin Oct. 14.

    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Department have rescued numerous animals in what they say were "terrible living conditions." Deputies responded to a home in the Springfield Township area after receiving a complaint involving abuse and neglect. At the residence, deputies found dogs, cats, pigs, chickens and gerbils in such bad conditions that they required veterinary care. Sheriff Champlin released the following statement: "For someo...
    Stay with 13 News for update to this story.

    LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A Rock Hill school district employee is under investigation for an inappropriate incident involving a student. Sheriff Jeff Lawless tells 13 News that the investigation involves a school district employee who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a student using social media. The employee's identity has not been released, and no arrests have been made. Charges are pending a report sent to the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office. Stay with 13 News as...

    The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.

    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An investigation is ongoing at Scott High School in Boone County. West Virginia State Police is investigating an incident at Scott High School. Troopers say they are working with Boone County school officials in the matter, and that additional information cannot be released at this time. Community members indicate that the incident may involve a sexual assault involving boys at the school. The Boone County Superintendent nor the principal of Scott High Sc...
    While the world watches the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a West Virginia woman. 

